Freedom 250 Registration Platforms

Freedom 250 has announced ticketing portals for the signature events that will unite Americans from every state and territory in celebration of the nation’s 250th birthday.

This summer, Americans from every corner of the nation are invited to come together in a historic season of celebration marking 250 years of independence, freedom, and greatness. From the National Mall in Washington, D.C., to the Badlands of North Dakota, from the granite faces of Mount Rushmore to New York Harbor—and through Freedom Truck visits in communities across the country—the Freedom 250 Signature Celebrations will bring the American story to life through a series of unforgettable, free events.

“For 250 years, the American story has been written by courageous pioneers, determined builders, bold innovators and citizens who believed freedom creates opportunity for all. Freedom 250 is proud to bring Americans together to celebrate that extraordinary legacy and the enduring spirit that unites us. This summer is not simply about looking back. It is about renewing our commitment to the ideals that made America exceptional and inspiring the next generation to carry those ideals forward,” said Freedom 250 CEO Keith Krach.

The lineup will showcase the people, traditions, innovation, beauty, and enduring spirit that have made the United States the greatest nation in the world.

The signature celebrations include:

FIFA Fan Zone Experience (June 11–July 19, Washington, D.C.) — A celebration of competition, community, and the American spirit on the National Mall. As the world’s greatest soccer tournament comes to the United States, the FIFA World Cup 2026™ Fan Zone Experience will serve as a gathering place for families, fans, and visitors to enjoy live match broadcasts, interactive activities, great food, and immersive entertainment in the heart of the nation’s capital. Set among the monuments and memorials that tell America’s story, the experience will showcase the energy, hospitality, and optimism that define our country. As America approaches its 250th birthday, the Fan Zone will offer a unique opportunity to celebrate the excitement of world-class competition.

Media RSVP HERE

General Public RSVP HERE

Great American State Fair Kick-Off Celebration (June 24, Washington, D.C.) — A patriotic opening ceremony launching the Great American State Fair and celebrating America’s 250th birthday. Beginning at 7:00 p.m. in Washington, D.C., the event will feature military flyovers, ceremonial presentations, performances by “The President’s Own” United States Marine Band, the U.S. Army Band “Pershing’s Own,” Armed Forces choirs, and special musical performances by Lee Greenwood and Christopher Macchio. President Donald J. Trump will headline the celebration with remarks officially launching the Great American State Fair and kicking off a nationwide tribute to the people, traditions, history, and spirit that make America the greatest nation on Earth.

Media RSVP HERE

General Public RSVP HERE

Great American State Fair (June 25–July 10, Washington, D.C.) — A world-class exposition and modern-day World’s Fair celebrating the people, traditions, innovations, and spirit that make America the greatest nation on Earth. Featuring more than 150 exhibits from all 56 states and territories, businesses, innovators, and civic organizations, the Great American State Fair will showcase the very best of America through state pavilions, industry displays, family-friendly attractions, movie screenings, musical performances, military ensembles, spectacular flyovers, daily cultural programming, and an iconic Ferris wheel on the National Mall.

Media RSVP HERE

General Public RSVP HERE

Daily Programming Themes

Thursday, June 25 — The American Canon: Opening Day

Friday, June 26 — Land & Prosperity

Saturday, June 27 — The American Canvas

Sunday, June 28 — Military & Veterans Appreciation Day

Monday, June 29 — Everyday Health and Well Being | MAHA Monday

Tuesday, June 30— Future of America | Innovation, Technology & Progress

Wednesday, July 1 — Faith, Values, and Inspiration

Thursday, July 2 — Horsepower of America

Friday, July 3 — Wings of Freedom

Saturday, July 4 — Independence Day Celebration

Sunday, July 5 — Heritage & Legacy

Monday, July 6 — Longevity, Innovation & the Future of Health | MAHA Monday

Tuesday, July 7 — Future of America | Education and Opportunity

Wednesday, July 8 —Family Life and Community Support Celebrate

Thursday, July 9 —Engines of Enterprise

Friday, July 10 — The Next 250 | Innovation

Theodore Roosevelt Library Celebration (July 1, Medora, North Dakota) — A historic event celebrating the enduring legacy of President Theodore Roosevelt, whose time in the North Dakota Badlands helped shape both his character and his vision for the nation. Set against the rugged landscape that inspired one of America’s greatest conservationists, the Theodore Roosevelt Presidential Library Celebration will honor Roosevelt’s commitment to stewardship of the land, public service, American leadership, and the pioneering spirit that defines our nation. The event will highlight Roosevelt’s profound impact on conservation, the creation of America’s national parks and public lands, and his belief that every generation has a responsibility to preserve the blessings of freedom and opportunity for those who follow.

More information forthcoming

Mount Rushmore Celebration (July 3, Keystone, South Dakota) — A powerful tribute to 250 years of American independence set beneath one of our nation’s most iconic monuments. Against the backdrop of Mount Rushmore, where the faces of four transformative presidents stand as enduring symbols of freedom and self-government, Americans from across the country will gather to celebrate the courage, sacrifice, and vision that built the United States. The event will feature military honors, family-friendly activities, and a spectacular fireworks display illuminating the Black Hills.

Media RSVP HERE

General Public RSVP HERE

International Naval Review, International Aerial Review, &

Sail4th 250 International Parade of Tall Ships (July 4, New York, NY) — A historic, once-in-a-lifetime gathering of the largest fleet of U.S. and international ships and aircraft in honor of America’s 250th birthday. The International Naval Review showcases America’s unrivaled maritime superiority, global leadership, and enduring partnerships through the United States Navy, Marine Corps, and Coast Guard. The celebration will also feature the largest-ever flotilla of tall ships from around the world, with vessels representing more than 20 nations creating a breathtaking nautical spectacle across New York Harbor. The parade will highlight the coordination and shared commitment that unite nations across the world’s oceans, creating an unforgettable once-in-a-generation event.

Media RSVP HERE

Livestream on Freedom250.org

Salute to America: A Tribute to America (July 4, Washington, D.C.) — The nation’s premier Independence Day celebration and a powerful tribute to 250 years of American freedom, strength, and exceptionalism. Set against the iconic backdrop of the National Mall, Salute to America will bring together citizens from every corner of the country to honor and celebrate the United States. The day will feature the renowned Independence Day Parade, military demonstrations showcasing the courage and capability of America’s armed forces, tributes to servicemembers and American heroes, special guest remarks, family-friendly festivities, and patriotic performances celebrating our shared heritage. The celebration will culminate in a record-setting fireworks display illuminating the monuments and memorials of the nation’s capital—a breathtaking symbol of the enduring promise of liberty. As America marks its 250th anniversary, Salute to America will stand as a defining celebration of the people, principles, and patriotic spirit that make the United States the greatest nation in the world.

Media RSVP HERE

General Public RSVP HERE

These events represent the cornerstone of Freedom 250’s mission to deliver unforgettable experiences that honor America’s founding, celebrate the achievements of its people, and inspire a renewed commitment to the ideals of liberty, opportunity, and self-government.

Additional details, schedules, and participation opportunities will be announced in the coming weeks.

About Freedom 250

Freedom 250 is the national, non-partisan organization leading the celebration of our Nation’s 250th birthday. Working together with the White House Task Force 250, federal agencies, and the Commission, Freedom 250 serves as the official public-private partnership that connects, aligns, and amplifies national and local efforts to deliver the defining presidential moments of this anniversary year.

At its heart, Freedom 250 is creating a movement of citizens, organizations, companies, and leaders from across the country to honor our Nation’s proud history, cherish our God-given freedoms, and build the Golden Age of Opportunity for the next 250 years. For more information or to join the movement, visit Freedom250.org. To receive the most up-to-date information and official press releases, sign up here.