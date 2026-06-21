June Federal Grand Jury Indictments

United States Attorney Clint Johnson Friday announced the results of the June Federal Grand Jury 2025-B Indictments.

The following individuals have been charged with violations of United States law in indictments returned by the Grand Jury. The return of an indictment is a method of informing a defendant of alleged violations of federal law, which must be proven in a court of law beyond a reasonable doubt to overcome a defendant’s presumption of innocence.

Joel Alvarado Davila Unlawful Reentry of a Removed Alien. Alvarado Davila, 52, a Mexican national, is charged with unlawfully reentering the United States after having been previously removed twice in 2013 and on three separate occasions in 2014, 2016, and 2018. Homeland Security Investigations is the investigative agency. Assistant U.S. Attorney Jack Osborn is prosecuting the case. 26-CR-240

Miguel Guadalupe Aquino Paez; Jose Alfredo Razon Rodriguez. Drug Conspiracy; Maintaining a Drug-Involved Premises. Aquino Paez, 25, and Razon Rodriguez, 20, both Mexican nationals, are charged with conspiring with each other and others to distribute fentanyl and maintaining a residence for drug distribution. The Drug Enforcement Administration Tulsa Resident Office and the Tulsa Police Department are the investigative agencies. Assistant U.S. Attorney Niko Boulieris is prosecuting the case. 26-CR-227

Reynaldo Balboa Longoria. Unlawful Reentry of a Removed Alien. Balboa Longoria, 52, a Mexican national, is charged with unlawfully reentering the United States after having been previously removed in April 2008. Homeland Security Investigations is the investigative agency. Assistant U.S. Attorney Michele Hulgaard is prosecuting the case. 26-CR-238

Erick Omar Cedano Navarro. Possession of Fentanyl with Intent to Distribute. Cedano Navarro, 26, of Tulsa, is charged with knowingly possessing more than 400 grams of fentanyl with intent to distribute. The Drug Enforcement Administration Tulsa Resident Office, the Tulsa Police Department, and the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics are the investigative agencies. Assistant U.S. Attorney Niko Boulieris is prosecuting the case. 26-CR-224

Cody Joe Cobler. Assault of an Intimate/Dating Partner by Strangling in Indian Country. Cobler, 43, of Tulsa and a member of the Cherokee Nation, is charged with strangling his intimate dating partner. The FBI and the Tulsa Police Department are the investigative agencies. Assistant U.S. Attorney Emily Dewhurst is prosecuting the case. 26-CR-225

Levi Edward Dalton. Felon in Possession of a Firearm and Ammunition. Dalton, 25, of Sapulpa, is charged with possessing a firearm and ammunition, knowing he was previously convicted of a felony. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the Creek County Sheriff’s Office are the investigative agencies. Assistant U.S. Attorney Jack Osborn is prosecuting the case. 26-CR-242

Benton Staffaun Turner Dorsey. Cyberstalking. Dorsey, 30, of Tulsa, is charged with using electronic devices to cause substantial emotional distress to two victims. The Tulsa Police Department is the investigative agency. Assistant U.S. Attorneys Ashley Robert and Steve Briden are prosecuting the case. 26-CR-241

Devin Kelly Hartzell. Escape from Federal Custody. Hartzell, 31, a transient, is charged with escaping federal custody and knowingly departing the Turley Residential Center without permission. The U.S. Marshal Service is the investigative agency. Assistant U.S. Attorney Valeria Luster is prosecuting the case. 26-CR-235

Fernando Jorge Garcia. Unlawful Reentry of a Removed Alien. Jorge Garcia, 56, a Mexican national, is charged with unlawfully reentering the United States after having been previously removed in 2010 and 2014. Homeland Security Investigations is the investigative agency. Assistant U.S. Attorney Ammon Brisolara is prosecuting the case. 26-CR-239

David Martinez Moralez. Unlawful Reentry of a Removed Alien. Martinez Moralez, 48, a Mexican national, is charged with unlawfully reentering the United States after having been previously removed in 2007 and 2012. Homeland Security Investigations is the investigative agency. Assistant U.S. Attorney William Dill is prosecuting the case. 26-CR-237

Nobeli Valentin Montes Zuniga. Unlawful Reentry of a Removed Alien. Montes Zuniga, 27, a Honduran national, is charged with unlawfully reentering the United States after having been previously removed in 2020. Homeland Security Investigations is the investigative agency. Assistant U.S. Attorney Michele Hulgaard is prosecuting the case. 26-CR-236

Zachary Christian Speegle. Receipt of Child Pornography; Possession of Child Pornography in Indian Country; Cyberstalking. Speegle, 32, of Tulsa, is charged with knowingly receiving and possessing visual images and videos depicting the sexual abuse of children. He is additionally charged with using a computer to harass and intimidate a minor child. Homeland Security Investigations and the Tulsa Police Department are the investigative agencies. Assistant U.S. Attorney Augustus Forster is prosecuting the case. 26-CR-243

Gary Wayne Stancle, Jr.; Grace Oliva. Felon in Possession of Firearms; Drug Conspiracy; Possession of Cocaine with Intent to Distribute; Maintaining a Drug-Involved Premises; Possession of Methamphetamine with Intent to Distribute; Possession of a Firearm in Furtherance of a Drug Trafficking Crime. Stancle, 40, of Tulsa, is charged with possessing firearms knowing he was previously convicted of a felony. Stancle and Oliva, 26, of Tulsa, are charged with conspiring with each other to possess cocaine with intent to distribute and intentionally possessing cocaine for distribution. Oliva is charged with maintaining a residence for the purpose of drug distribution. Stancle is additionally charged with possessing methamphetamine for distribution and possessing a firearm while drug trafficking. The Drug Enforcement Administration Tulsa Resident Office and the Tulsa Police Department are the investigative agencies. Assistant U.S. Attorney David Nasar is prosecuting the case. 26-CR-228

Diosdado Zadiu Ramirez. Alien Unlawfully in the United States in Possession of a Firearm. Zadiu Ramirez, 22, a Mexican national, is charged with possessing a firearm, knowing he was unlawfully residing in the United States. Homeland Security Investigations and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives are the investigative agencies. Assistant U.S. Attorney Mike Flesher is prosecuting the case. 26-CR-226