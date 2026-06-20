Crushing Blow to Antifa Terrorists

Last year, President Donald J. Trump designated Antifa a domestic terrorist organization and directed the full power of the federal government to hunt down, disrupt, and dismantle the violent anarchist network.

This week, the Department of Justice struck another decisive blow by charging 15 Antifa-linked terrorists in a conspiracy to violently obstruct lawful immigration enforcement operations in Minneapolis.

When people “gear up” in dedicated effort to oppose all law and civic order, they are revolutionaries. While in Tulsa or New York, they may run for mayor, why don’t they find another country if civilized behavior in America is so very troublesome? Some say Yichang and Zhangiiajie are beautiful cities.

Oh, that’s right, Antifa demands government overthrow of America to accomplish some inane utopia they can never detail. Morally absent, emotionally unstable, and cognitively incapable; they are funded by evil to promote treason. Communists are like that, just burn and kill until they are the tyrants of rubble.

These are the latest lawful charges in the Trump Administration’s relentless campaign to eradicate Antifa’s domestic terrorism threat:

Minnesota: Yesterday, 15 Antifa operatives were charged with coordinating violent attacks on ICE agents and facilities during Operation Metro Surge in Minneapolis, where they deployed blockades, vehicle tracking, intimidation, and other militant tactics to sabotage the operation. In February, a self-described Antifa member was charged with cyberstalking and threatening ICE officers.



Yesterday, 15 Antifa operatives were charged with coordinating violent attacks on ICE agents and facilities during Operation Metro Surge in Minneapolis, where they deployed blockades, vehicle tracking, intimidation, and other militant tactics to sabotage the operation. In February, a self-described Antifa member was charged with cyberstalking and threatening ICE officers. Oregon: Since mid-2025, dozens of Antifa militants have been arrested and charged — with multiple convictions already secured — following their prolonged siege against the Portland ICE facility. Rioters repeatedly assaulted officers, lobbed incendiary devices, and engaged in sustained attacks on federal personnel and property.



Since mid-2025, dozens of Antifa militants have been arrested and charged — with multiple convictions already secured — following their prolonged siege against the Portland ICE facility. Rioters repeatedly assaulted officers, lobbed incendiary devices, and engaged in sustained attacks on federal personnel and property. Texas: In March, nine members of a North Texas Antifa cell were convicted on terrorism-related charges — in addition to seven others who pleaded guilty — for their violent, armed ambush on an ICE detention facility.



In March, nine members of a North Texas Antifa cell were convicted on terrorism-related charges — in addition to seven others who pleaded guilty — for their violent, armed ambush on an ICE detention facility. Washington: In May, multiple Antifa insurgents were convicted on federal conspiracy charges for their roles in a violent attack at a Spokane ICE facility.



In May, multiple Antifa insurgents were convicted on federal conspiracy charges for their roles in a violent attack at a Spokane ICE facility. New Jersey: In May, an Antifa thugs violently laid siege to a Newark ICE detention center, resulting in dozens of arrests and federal charges.



In May, an Antifa thugs violently laid siege to a Newark ICE detention center, resulting in dozens of arrests and federal charges. California: In December, Antifa extremists were charged in a coordinated bombing plot targeting multiple businesses, ICE agents, vehicles, and other sites across Southern California.



In December, Antifa extremists were charged in a coordinated bombing plot targeting multiple businesses, ICE agents, vehicles, and other sites across Southern California. Indiana: An Antifa-linked terrorist was sentenced for threats to bomb government buildings and assassinate prominent politicians.

The Trump Administration has made it clear: Antifa terrorists and their networks will be investigated, disrupted, prosecuted, and neutralized with the full force of federal law. There will be no safe harbor for those who attack law enforcement, obstruct lawful immigration enforcement, or wage campaigns of political violence against the American people.