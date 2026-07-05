Demand Project’s Educational Summit

Tulsa, OK – Every day, technology creates new opportunities to connect, learn and communicate. Unfortunately, it also creates new opportunities for those seeking to exploit children.

That’s why The Demand Project is inviting professionals, advocates and community members from across the country to gather Nov. 12-13 for the 9th Annual Beyond Awareness Educational Summit, a two-day event focused on understanding today’s threats and equipping attendees with practical tools to better protect children.

This year’s summit, themed “Tech and Exploitation: Navigating Risks and Opportunities,” will take place at the Tulsa Technology Center Owasso Conference Center and feature experts from across multiple disciplines who are working every day to prevent child exploitation, support survivors and hold offenders accountable.

“Technology is changing faster than most of us can keep up with, and the people who exploit children are adapting right alongside it,” said Kristin Weis, CEO and co-founder of The Demand Project. “The Beyond Awareness Summit brings together people who refuse to look away. It is a chance to learn from one another, challenge assumptions and leave better equipped to protect children in our communities.”

Designed for law enforcement officers, educators, counselors, attorneys, service providers, faith leaders, parents and concerned citizens, the summit combines expert-led presentations with opportunities for meaningful discussion and collaboration.

Attendees will learn about emerging trends in online exploitation, prevention strategies, investigative techniques, survivor care and the evolving role technology plays in both creating risks and offering solutions.

For nearly a decade, the Beyond Awareness Summit has served as a place where professionals and community members come together around a shared goal: protecting children from exploitation and helping survivors find hope and healing.

“We know that no one organization can solve this issue alone,” Weis said. “Real change happens when people come together, share knowledge and commit to taking action. That’s what this summit is all about.”

Registration, sponsorship opportunities and exhibitor information are available at this link.

Early registration is encouraged.

About The Demand Project: The Demand Project is the sole 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization in Oklahoma dedicated to protecting children, and healing survivors, from online enticement, child trafficking and exploitation. The Demand Project provides licensed, long-term residential care, direct services and extensive prevention education. Its mission is to secure a restored future for every child it serves.