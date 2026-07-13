United States Attorney Clint Johnson July 9th announced the results of the July Federal Grand Jury 2026-A Indictments. The following individuals have been charged with violations of United States law in indictments returned by the Grand Jury.

Craig Thornton Bissell. Receipt and Distribution of Child Pornography; Possession of Child Pornography. Bissell, 64, a Canadian national, is charged with knowingly receiving and distributing visual images and videos depicting the sexual abuse of children. Additionally, Bissell is charged with possessing visual images and videos depicting the sexual abuse of children under 12 years old. Homeland Security Investigations and the Tulsa Police Department are the investigative agencies. Assistant U.S. Attorney Jessica Wright is prosecuting the case. 26-CR-258

Marco Antonio Cordova Morales. Drug Conspiracy. Cordova Morales, 19, a Guatemalan national, is charged with conspiring with others to possess and distribute methamphetamine. The Drug Enforcement Administration Tulsa Resident Office is the investigative agency. Assistant U.S. Attorney Niko Boulieris is prosecuting the case. 26-CR-262

Jacob Korn Dake. First Degree Murder in Indian Country (Counts 1 & 3); Maintaining a Drug-Involved Premises (Count 2); Assault with Intent to Commit Murder in Indian Country (Count 4) (superseding). Dake, 25, of Tulsa and a member of the Cherokee Nation, is charged with deliberately killing McKaylah Cunningham in Dec. 2025 and Steve Norman in Mar. 2026. He is charged with maintaining a residence for the purpose of storing, distributing, and using controlled substances. Lastly, Dake allegedly strangled a victim in Jul. 2022 with intent to commit murder. The FBI, Drug Enforcement Administration Tulsa Resident Office, and the Tulsa Police Department are the investigative agencies. Assistant U.S. Attorneys David Nasar and Valeria Luster are prosecuting the case. 26-CR-119

Rafael Diaz Blett; Raul Manuel Almarales Rodriguez; Raudelis Columbie Ferrer. Conspiracy to Commit Access Device Fraud (Count 1); Possession of Fifteen or More Counterfeit Access Devices (Counts 2 & 5); Possession of Device Making Equipment (Counts 3 & 6); Illegal Transportation of Hazardous Material (Counts 4 & 9); Alien Unlawfully in the United States in Possession of Firearms and Ammunition (Count 7); Use of Counterfeit Access Device (Count 8). Diaz Blett, 31, Almarales Rodriguez, 40, and Columbie Ferrer, 24, all Cuban nationals, are charged with conspiring together to install and use skimming devices to purchase fuel. Diaz Blett and Almarales Rodriguez are charged with possessing more than 15 counterfeit credit cards. Diaz Blett and Columbie Ferrer willfully transported a hazardous material in violation of the Department of Transportation rules and regulations. Almarales Rodriguez is additionally charged with possessing a firearm and ammunition, knowing he was unlawfully residing in the United States. Lastly, Columbie Ferrer is charged with knowingly possessing a cloned credit card. Homeland Security Investigations, the Department of Transportation, and IRS Criminal Investigations are the investigative agencies. Assistant U.S. Attorney Kenneth Elmore and John Brasher are prosecuting the case. 26-CR-251

Luis Garcia Ambriz. Unlawful Reentry of a Removed Alien. Garcia Ambriz, 52, a Mexican national, is charged with unlawfully reentering the United States after having been previously removed twice in 2009 and once in 2010. Homeland Security Investigations is the investigative agency. Assistant U.S. Attorney Jack Osborn is prosecuting the case. 26-CR-257

Efren Garcia. Unlawful Reentry of a Removed Alien. Garcia, 26, a Mexican national, is charged with unlawfully reentering the United States after having been previously removed in 2010 and 2012. Homeland Security Investigations is the investigative agency. Assistant U.S. Attorney Jack Osborn is prosecuting the case. 26-CR-259

Jose Luis Hernandez Lopez. Unlawful Reentry of a Removed Alien. Hernandez Lopez, 29, a Mexican national, is charged with unlawfully reentering the United States after having been previously removed twice in 2024. Homeland Security Investigations is the investigative agency. Assistant U.S. Attorney Augustus Forster is prosecuting the case. 26-CR-260

Jose Miguel Malerva Herver. Alien Unlawfully in the United States in Possession of a Firearm. Malerva Herver, 25, a Mexican national, is charged with possessing a firearm, knowing he was unlawfully residing in the United States. Homeland Security Investigations and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives are the investigative agencies. Assistant U.S. Attorneys Stephen Flynn and Mike Flesher are prosecuting the case. 26-CR-252

Arturo Oliva Moreno. Unlawful Reentry of a Removed Alien. Oliva Moreno, 36, a Mexican national, is charged with unlawfully reentering the United States after having been previously removed twice in 2009, once in 2011, and in 2023. Homeland Security Investigations is the investigative agency. Assistant U.S. Attorney Kate Brandon is prosecuting the case. 26-CR-265

Lucio Perez Mendias. Unlawful Reentry of a Removed Alien. Perez Mendias, 39, a Mexican national, is charged with unlawfully reentering the United States after having been previously removed in 2009, 2017, and 2020. Homeland Security Investigations is the investigative agency. Assistant U.S. Attorney Michele Hulgaard is prosecuting the case. 26-CR-253

Cesar Uriel Rodriguez Martinez. Alien Unlawfully in the United States in Possession of a Firearm and Ammunition. Rodriguez Martinez, 32, a Mexican national, is charged with possessing a firearm and ammunition, knowing he was unlawfully residing in the United States. Homeland Security Investigations, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, and the Tulsa Police Department are the investigative agencies. Assistant U.S. Attorney Mike Flesher is prosecuting the case. 26-CR-261

Ryan Thomas Salisbury. Attempted Coercion and Enticement of a Minor. Salisbury, 46,

of Norman, is charged with attempting to entice an individual he believed was under 18 years

old to engage in sexual activity. Homeland Security Investigations and the Broken Arrow Police Department are the investigative agencies. Assistant U.S. Attorney Aaron Jolly is prosecuting

the case. 26-CR-264.

The return of an indictment is a method of informing a defendant of alleged violations of federal law, which must be proven in a court of law beyond a reasonable doubt to overcome a defendant’s presumption of innocence.