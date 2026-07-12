Shield of the Americas Statement

The text of the following statement was released July 10 by the Governments of the United States of America, Argentina, Bolivia, Chile, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, El Salvador, Guyana, Honduras, Panama, Paraguay, and Trinidad and Tobago.

We observe with deep concern the recent statements and actions that, without duly substantiated grounds, cast doubt on the integrity of the electoral process in the Republic of Colombia and generate uncertainty regarding the normal course of the institutional transition.

In every constitutional democracy, the sovereign will of the citizens — freely expressed at the ballot box and formalized by the competent electoral authorities — constitutes the sole foundation of the legitimacy of public power. Disregarding the results officially proclaimed by said authorities constitutes a serious disregard for the popular will and for the principles that underpin the Rule of Law.

We reject any action, statement, or decision that seeks to delegitimize the mandate conferred by the citizens, to discredit without basis the competent electoral authorities, or to obstruct the institutional transition, known in Colombia as the empalme process. The transition between governments does not constitute a political concession, but rather a constitutional and institutional duty designed to guarantee the continuity of the State, democratic stability, and the effective fulfillment of the popular will.

We issue a firm call to all Colombian authorities to act in strict adherence to the Constitution, the law, and democratic principles; to respect the results officially proclaimed by the competent electoral authorities; and to guarantee a peaceful, orderly, and transparent transition, in accordance with the highest standards of the Rule of Law.