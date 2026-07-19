Advancing Budget Resolution

On Thursday, I voted to advance the Budget Resolution for Fiscal Year 2027 as the best option to ensure the SAVE America Act will be passed in full, not just in part. While there were elements in the package many of us sought spending offsets for (still seeking to be accomplished in another measure), this package is designed with the U.S. Senate in mind. The SAVE America Act is essential and I have concluded this measure puts maximum pressure on the Senate to finally take up the SAVE America Act after declining to do so for months.

If the SAVE America Act comes back to the House watered down by the Senate, the American people will become rightfully disillusioned. All eyes are on the Senate to ensure President Trump is able to deliver on what he has rightfully signaled as policy priority number one!!

My vote was one of hope, a hope that the Senate and its leaders will not squander this opportunity to deliver for the American people by saying it can’t pass this crucial election integrity legislation. The Senate must follow the House’s momentum and pass the SAVE America Act immediately and in full.

Congressman Brecheen Condemns Birthright Citizenship

The Supreme Court’s recent Birthright Citizenship was, as Justice Alito said in his dissent, a “serious mistake.” This mistaken birthright citizenship ruling will now be an incentive for even more illegal aliens to come to America once a more lenient administration is in power. We cannot let radical Democrats flood our borders!!

We must also find ways to counter SCOTUS legislating from the bench and opening up our borders to birth tourism and anchor babies. Congress must codify President Trump’s border security policies into law immediately!

I recently had a conversation with Tony Perkins on this topic.

We must pass the SAVE America Act to insure election integrity. The Senate should not confuse “tradition” for constitutionality. Our founders were purposeful and did not govern by accident. The Senate should not be standing in the way of delivering on election integrity reform for the American people.

I recently sat down for a conversation with the Father on Purpose Podcast to discuss the importance of present Fathers in children’s lives. Sadly, there are currently over 18 million children growing up without fathers in America. According to No Longer Fatherless, children from fatherless homes make up:

➡️ 60% of youth suicides;

➡️ 71% of high school dropouts;

➡️ 85% of youths in prison; and,

➡️ 90% of all homeless and runaway children. By all metrics, children with attentive fathers (and father figures) are more likely to excel in adulthood. Fathers…you matter!!! Listen to our conversation here.



May God bless you!

Josh Brecheen, Member of Congress