Drillers Make Playoffs

The 2026 baseball season is far from over, but it has already been a memorable year for the Tulsa Drillers. Manager Eric Wedge and his squad have been one of the winning-est teams in all of Minor League Baseball.

For just the second time in the past 11 seasons, the Drillers have won a first-half, division championship. With that title, they have punched their ticket into the 2026 Texas League Playoffs, meaning there will be postseason action at ONEOK in September.

As first-half champions of the North Division, the Drillers will get to host Game 2, and if necessary, Game 3 of the best-of-three North Division Playoff Series. If the Drillers can win the division series, they would advance to the Texas League Championship Series and also host Game 2, and if necessary, Game 3 of that series.

That schedule setup sets the stage for possibly an even more memorable end to the season. In 48 previous seasons of Drillers Baseball, Tulsa has never won the league title by winning and clinching the championship at home. This year’s schedule makes that a possibility.

Tickets for all four playoff games that could be played in downtown Tulsa are now on sale. We ask that all Drillers fans get their tickets today and plan to be at ONEOK Field in September to help the Drillers win their first-ever championship in front of their home fans.

Dates and times for the playoff games are below. Special playoff ticket pricing will be in place for all postseason games. All seats within the seating bowl, except John Zink Club and ONEOK Diamond Seats, will be just $9.18 each. Tickets for the Ferguson Kia Lawn in the outfield will be even lower, just $6.00 per ticket.

If you are a DRILLERS FULL-SEASON, HALF-SEASON, WEEKENDER OR FIREWORKS TICKET MEMBER, you do not need to purchase tickets. Your exact seats will be added to your accounts at NO ADDITIONAL COST.

Mark the dates, get your tickets and help the Drillers win a Texas League Championship on their home field this September!

Game 2 of the North Division Series

Thursday, September 17 at 6:30 p.m.

Game 3 of the North Division Series (if necessary) Friday, September 18 at 7:00 p.m.



Game 2 of the Texas League Championship Series

Tuesday, September 22 at 6:30 p.m.

Game 3 of the Texas League Championship Series

Wednesday, September 23 at 6:30 p.m.

Click HERE to Buy Playoff Tickets