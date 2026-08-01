DOJ Tribal Funding Opportunities

WASHINGTON — The Justice Department Friday announced the opening of the Fiscal Year 2026 Coordinated Tribal Assistance Solicitation (CTAS) Notice of Funding Opportunity (NOFO) for comprehensive funding to American Indian and Alaska Native Tribes to develop comprehensive approaches to public safety and victimization issues.

The department anticipates awarding more than $107 million in grant funding. Administered by the Office of Justice Programs (OJP) and Office of Community Oriented Policing Services (COPS Office), The NOFO includes guidance on how federally recognized Tribal governments and Tribal consortia can apply for funding to aid in the development of a comprehensive and coordinated approach to public safety and victimization.

The Council of the Cherokee Nation approved an extension of its motor vehicle tag compact with the state of Oklahoma after months of negotiations. Council leaders gathered with Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr., and Deputy Chief Bryan Warner to sign extension, December 6, 2024.

“The Department is dedicated to promoting public safety and supporting victims in Tribal Nations,” said Associate Attorney General Stanley E. Woodward, Jr. “Through these grant funding opportunities, tribes can receive support to develop comprehensive plans that identify gaps, strengthen coordination and address the underlying conditions that contribute to criminal and social disorder. This Department is proud to contribute resources to ensuring the overall success and improvement of tribal justice systems.”

This NOFO responds directly to Tribal leaders’ requests to improve and simplify the DOJ grant-making process by combining many of its Tribal government-specific funding opportunities into one NOFO and requiring only one application. CTAS funding can be used for a range of public safety and justice-related projects and services, including strengthening law enforcement through hiring, training, and purchasing equipment; improving Tribal justice systems to address and prevent crime; improving justice system physical infrastructure; increasing access to substance use treatment and recovery support services; and reducing juvenile delinquency and improving youth outcomes. In addition, the grants serve American Indian and Alaska Native victims of child abuse, sexual assault, domestic violence and elder abuse.

In FY 2025, the department awarded 108 CTAS grants, amounting to more than $99 million in CTAS funding to Tribes and Tribal consortia across the United States.

The grants.gov application deadline for CTAS is Oct. 15, 2026, at 8:59 p.m. ET, and the JustGrants deadline is Oct. 22, 2026, at 8:59 p.m. ET.

The department will also facilitate a series of webinars to guide applicants through the application process. The full list of available webinars and registration links are available here.

About the Office of Justice Programs

The Office of Justice Programs provides federal leadership, grants, training, technical assistance, and other resources to improve the nation’s capacity to prevent and reduce crime; promote fair and impartial administration of justice; assist victims; and uphold the rule of law. More information about OJP and its program offices – the Bureau of Justice Assistance, Bureau of Justice Statistics, National Institute of Justice, Office of Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Prevention, Office for Victims of Crime, and Office of Sex Offender Sentencing, Monitoring, Apprehending, Registering and Tracking or SMART Office – can be found at ojp.gov.

About the Office of Community Orienting Police

The COPS Office is the component of the U.S. Department of Justice responsible for advancing the practice of community policing and the Administration’s priority of Making America Safe Again by supporting the nation’s state, local, territorial and Tribal law enforcement agencies through information and grant resources.