IAEA’s Maritime Nuclear Initiative

The United States will host the International High-level Forum of the International Atomic Energy Agency’s (IAEA’s) groundbreaking Atomic Technologies Licensed for Applications at Sea (ATLAS) initiative at the Waldorf Astoria in Washington, August 26-27, 2026.

This landmark event will bring together ministers, policymakers, regulators, and industry leaders from around the world to chart a bold path toward the deployment of safe and secure civil applications for nuclear energy at sea.

Nuclear energy holds tremendous promise for transforming commercial shipping, including by unleashing faster maritime transport without the need for frequent refueling.

Cutting-edge innovations—like floating nuclear power plants powered by advanced small modular reactors —could deliver reliable energy to remote and coastal communities and fuel industrial breakthroughs in desalination and offshore energy production.

Through ATLAS, the IAEA will bring together the full spectrum of stakeholders—from Member States to industry innovators—to tackle the legal, regulatory, and technical challenges standing between vision and reality.

On August 25, the United States will host an Industry Day spotlighting America’s leading nuclear and maritime innovators and showcasing U.S. leadership at the frontier of civil maritime nuclear technology. The United States is ensuring America’s steadfast commitment to safety, security, and nonproliferation shapes the future of ATLAS.

ATLAS represents a first-of-its-kind opportunity—one whose success will hinge on strong, sustained collaboration among IAEA Member States, the International Maritime Organization, port authorities, nuclear and maritime regulators, and industry. Together, this global partnership will power a new era of credible, scalable nuclear energy on the high seas and deliver on President Trump’s pledge to revitalize innovation in nuclear technologies and expand access to nuclear power.

For more information on the ATLAS launch event, please visit the IAEA’s ATLAS launch website.