Remembering “Mr. Sam” Gillaspy

It is with great sadness that we share the passing of Samuel D. “Mr. Sam” Gillaspy, March 24, 1927–August 19, 2026.

In many ways, Mr. Sam was the face of the historic Arcadia Round Barn. For more than twenty years he brought the barn’s history to life with his big smile, boundless energy, cowboy hat and boots, and his gift for making every visitor feel welcome. Every Monday morning was Mr. Sam’s volunteer day, and as a dedicated docent and President Emeritus of the Arcadia Historical & Preservation Society, he shared the stories of the barn, the community, and Route 66 with visitors from around the world.

Samuel D. “Mr. Sam” Gillaspy at the Round Barn

A natural storyteller and passionate volunteer, Mr. Sam became one of the Round Barn’s most beloved ambassadors. He gave interviews to television stations and newspapers, danced the Texas Two-Step and waltz with visitors upstairs on the famous wooden dance floor, and always had another story—or colorful yarn—to share. His love of bringing people together also extended to his Rock of Ages Farm near Luther, three miles east of Arcadia, where for nearly forty years he welcomed thousands of visitors for tours, fellowship, hayrides, and unforgettable adventures.

“Mr. Sam” Gillaspy at the Round Barn

Mr. Sam was also a member of the Greatest Generation, having enlisted in the United States Marine Corps at the age of seventeen and serving during World War II. After the war, he worked for the Dolese Company for forty years, raised two daughters, Rita and Cynthia, farmed, volunteered, and devoted much of his remarkable life to serving others.

Jeannie Vollmer and Mr. Sam

Mr. Sam married Betty Covington in 1948. They were together until her passing in 1969 at age forty-three. He later married Miss Martha Futrell, who remained his life partner until her passing in 2015. In the past few years, Jeannie Vollmer was Mr. Sam’s steady companion and dance partner.

Even into his nineties, Mr. Sam continued to visit the Round Barn, tell stories, greet old friends and new visitors, and occasionally take a dance upstairs. He leaves behind an extraordinary legacy of service, hospitality, history, storytelling, and joy. Mr. Sam will be deeply missed, but his stories, his laughter, and his spirit will live on at the Arcadia Round Barn and all along Route 66.