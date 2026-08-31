Okmulgee Airport Update

Oklahoma House Tribal and External Affairs Leader Rep. Scott Fetgatter, R-Okmulgee, Friday commended the groundbreaking for a new terminal building at the Okmulgee Regional Airport.

Oklahoma Department of Aerospace and Aeronautics (ODAA) joined state and local leaders for the ceremony, launching a more than $2.5 million investment in the airport’s future.

Okmulgee Regional Airport, Photo: Facebook

“This new terminal building will elevate the Okmulgee Regional Airport to the next level, allowing the airport to better serve businesses and visitors,” Fetgatter said. “This will help our local economy and thereby our local residents, and it will better connect us to the statewide airport system.”

Fetgatter said he was thankful for the joint federal, state and local funding that made the project possible.

ODAA reports that funding includes $602,775 in federal grant funds, $950,000 from ODAA, and $950,000 in matching funds from the City of Okmulgee.

Beyond the terminal, the project includes a new asphalt parking lot, sidewalks, ADA-accessible improvements, improved lighting, water and sewer connections, electric and natural gas service, and drainage improvements. Security and access improvements will include new fencing and a motorized gate.