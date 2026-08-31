Rocklahoma XX Next Weekend

PRYOR, OK – The countdown is officially on. Rocklahoma XX returns next week to the Rockin’ Red Dirt Ranch in Pryor, Oklahoma, September 4-6, 2026, for a milestone 20th anniversary celebration of the loudest Labor Day party of the year.

With festival weekend quickly approaching, official set times were recently announced for the three massive days of music led by Godsmack on Friday, Papa Roach on Saturday and Slayer on Sunday, alongside more than 40 acts spanning generations of rock, metal, punk, alternative and beyond. Additionally, prices increase on August 31st at 10am CT, so fans are encouraged to grab their passes now.

Twenty years after Rocklahoma first brought fans together in Pryor in 2007, the festival heads into its anniversary weekend with one of its most stacked lineups yet and a celebration built for the fans who have turned a Labor Day weekend in Oklahoma into an annual pilgrimage.

Friday kicks off the festival with Godsmack, joined by Stone Temple Pilots, Hollywood Undead, Yelawolf, Jet, Crossfade, Buckcherry, Black Label Society and more. Saturday belongs to Papa Roach, returning to Rocklahoma for the first time in more than a decade, alongside Cypress Hill, Dropkick Murphys, Pennywise, Black Veil Brides, Wolfmother, Living Colour, Molly Hatchet, Militarie Gun and more.

Then on Sunday, Rocklahoma XX closes with one of the most anticipated performances in the festival’s history as Slayer takes the stage in celebration of the 40th anniversary of their landmark 1986 album Reign In Blood. The metal legends lead a crushing final day that also features The Pretty Reckless, Insane Clown Posse, Suicidal Tendencies, PRESIDENT, Ugly Kid Joe, Barbarians of California, Ill Niño and more.

Four decades after its release, Reign In Blood remains one of the most influential metal albums of all time, making Slayer’s anniversary performance a fitting centerpiece for Rocklahoma’s own milestone year.

But Rocklahoma has never been just about what happens on stage.

After 20 years of campground chaos, lifelong friendships, pit anthems, red dirt sunrises and thousands of Rocklahomies making the annual trek back to Pryor, the festival has become a destination and a tradition all its own.

From fans who were there in the early years to those experiencing their first Rocklahoma in 2026, the 20th anniversary weekend celebrates the community that has kept the party going for two decades.

Rocklahoma XX will also feature the festival’s first-of-its-kind partnership with the Cowboy Cup Cannabis Championship & Festival presented by Dime Industries and 710labs.com, bringing the Cowboy Cup experience to the Ranch throughout the weekend. Saturday’s festivities culminate with the Cowboy Cup Awards Ceremony on September 5, immediately followed by Cypress Hill, alongside a weekend of vendors, interactive experiences, industry programming and more.

With only one week remaining, fans still planning their trip have several ways to make Rocklahoma XX happen.

General Admission passes and a limited number of GA and VIP camping passes remain available for fans looking to turn the weekend into the full Rocklahoma experience.

Glamping is now closed and All VIP festival passes are sold out, making remaining GA admission and camping inventory the final opportunity for many fans to join Rocklahoma’s 20th anniversary celebration.

General Admission passes and remaining camping options can be purchased at ROCKLAHOMA.COM.

Fans can also “Rock Now, Pay Later” with Affirm by selecting Affirm at checkout, giving Rocklahomies another way to lock in their Labor Day weekend before remaining inventory is gone.