B. A. Rose Festival, September 11–13

Broken Arrow, OK — Since 2014, the Broken Arrow Rose Festival has grown into one of the city’s signature, family-friendly events. The 2026 festival will once again fill the Rose District with flowers, art, music, vendors, and kid-friendly activities—followed by the popular Rose Kites Over Broken Arrow event on Sunday at the Broken Arrow Events Park.

Festival At-a-Glance

● What: Broken Arrow Rose Festival (free, family-friendly)

● When: Friday (5 p.m.- 8:30 p.m.)- Saturday (9 a.m.-6 p.m.), Sept. 19-20, 2026 (Rose District) Sunday, Sept. 21, 2026 — Rose Kites Over Broken Arrow (10:00 a.m.—5:00 p.m.)

● Where: — Rose District (Main St., Broken Arrow) Friday & Saturday — Events Park (21101 E, 101st St. S., Broken Arrow) Sunday

Highlights (Friday & Saturday — Rose District)

● Annual Rose Show and floral exhibits * Arts @302 Art Contest & Exhibit

● Free Kid Zone and hands-on garden & monarch/pollinator education booths

● Marketplace & artist vendors and local food trucks

● Live cultural and community performances

● Rose District shops and restaurants open with specials and local charm

Sunday Feature: Rose Kites Over Broken Arrow (BA Events Park)

A sky-high celebration for families and kite enthusiasts:

● Free kites for kids to decorate and fly

● Tulsa Wind Riders Kite Club in attendance

● Historic Kite Exhibit (20’x40’) featuring notable designs—from early patents to WWII-era kites and a man-lifting Cody War Kite

● Candy drops for kids and professional fighter-kite demos (including multi-time national champion Dave Young)

● Giant kite displays from regional enthusiasts (representing multiple states)

● Face painting, food trucks, and the Shriners’ free popcorn truck

NEW THiS YEAR – The Great Rose Ring Hunt

New for 2026, the Great Rose Ring Hunt is a free four-week community treasure hunt leading up to the Broken Arrow Rose Festival. Each Saturday beginning August 15, one clue will be released on social media and at participating Rose District businesses will guide participants to one of the four (4) hidden handcrafted Rose Rings, each redeemable for a prize package donated by a local sponsor. Only one egg per person/family. Four chances to find a ring.

About: The Broken Arrow Rose Festival is organized by the Keep Broken Arrow Beautiful Rose Committee in collaboration with community partners across the Rose District and City of Broken Arrow.