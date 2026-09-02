Penrhyn Port Project Signed

Contrary to assertions by critics, the United States Foreign Policy under the Trump Administration has reached levels of international cooperation unseen since the 1940s. To that point, the following text statement was released August 31 by the Governments of the United States of America, Cook Islands, and New Zealand on the announcement of the Penrhyn Port Project.

The United States, Cook Islands, and New Zealand will partner to deliver a major port upgrade on the island of Penrhyn in the northern Cook Islands

MSN reports, “The project is both a rebuke to China’s ambitions in the Polynesian nation and a sign of renewed interest from Washington DC. The Cook Islands governs in free association with New Zealand, meaning its citizens get Kiwi passports and come under New Zealand’s defense arrangements.”

The statement begins:

The United States, the Cook Islands, and New Zealand intend to partner to deliver a major port upgrade on the island of Penrhyn in the northern Cook Islands, senior representatives announced.

Cook Islands Prime Minister Mark Brown, New Zealand Foreign Minister Winston Peters, and U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau announced the project in Palau ahead of the Pacific Islands Forum Leaders Meeting.

The United States and New Zealand intend to co-fund the project. The U.S. Department of State, working with Congress, will contribute US$50 million (approximately $NZ84 million) and New Zealand will contribute $NZ17.5 million (approximately US$10 million). New Zealand will implement the project in close coordination with the Cook Islands and the United States.

“This is a positive and hugely significant initiative that demonstrates the strength of New Zealand’s partnerships with both the Cook Islands and the United States,” Mr. Peters says.

“We are very pleased to be able to partner with the United States and the Cook Islands Governments to deliver this development priority for the Cook Islands, drawing on New Zealand’s experience in infrastructure delivery across the Pacific.”

“This project underscores the United States’ strong commitment to our partners in the Pacific and builds on the Critical Minerals Framework the United States and the Cook Islands signed earlier this year,” Deputy Secretary Landau says.

“It also highlights our historic ties to Penrhyn atoll, where U.S. personnel constructed Penrhyn’s port and airstrip over 80 years ago. Through transformational infrastructure initiatives such as this, we are making the United States and our partners safer, stronger, and more prosperous.”

“This port is a lifeline for Tongareva allowing for safer landings, better access to services, and stronger connections between our Pa Enua and the world. This wharf upgrade complements our new domestic shipping investments and our own efforts in improving transport connections for our Pa Enua. We thank the United States and New Zealand for partnering with us to deliver on a priority our people have themselves identified,” Prime Minister Brown says.

Penrhyn (also called Tongareva) is the northernmost island in the Cook Islands, and its port is at the village of Omoka. Upgraded port facilities will deliver safety and security benefits, as well as expand transport links and economic opportunities for the northern Cook Islands.