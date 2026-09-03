FBI Seeks Tulsa Area Victims

According to a release from the Department of Justice (DOJ) Deleon Milford Cooks, 24, of Tulsa and a member of the Cherokee Nation was indicted on several counts related to sexually assaulting women and is now detained, pending trial. The FBI is seeking to identify additional potential victims.

Cooks is charged with two counts of Aggravated Sexual Abuse by Force and Threat in Indian Country; two counts of Assault with a Dangerous Weapon with Intent to do Bodily Harm in Indian Country; one count of Carrying, Using, and Brandishing a Firearm During and in Relation to a Crime of Violence; two counts of Assault of an Intimate/Dating Partner by Strangling in Indian Country; and one count of Sexual Abuse without Consent in Indian Country.

Deleon Milford Cooks

Court documents show that Cooks is indicted for knowingly forcing two victims to engage in sexual activity and placing them in fear of death, serious bodily injury, and kidnapping. He is accused of assaulting both victims with a dangerous weapon with intent to do bodily harm, and brandishing a firearm during a crime of violence. Cooks also strangled both victims and engaged in a sexual act with one victim without her consent.

The FBI is seeking to identify potential victims of Deleon Milford Cooks. The FBI believes he primarily targeted women from 2023 through 2026. If you were victimized by Deleon Milford Cooks or have information relevant to this investigation, please fill out the Seeking Information Questionnaire.

The FBI and the Tulsa Police Department are the investigative agencies. Assistant U.S. Attorney Stacey Todd is prosecuting the case. An indictment is merely an allegation. The defendant is presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.