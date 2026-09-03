FEMA Approves Disaster Funding

FEMA announced today the approval of more than $162.8 million in post-disaster funding for Public Assistance and Hazard Mitigation Grant Program projects in Louisiana, New Mexico, Oklahoma and Texas.

These programs empower states, local communities, tribes and territories to recover from disasters and to protect infrastructure from future events. With this funding, President Donald J. Trump is keeping his promise to reform federal disaster support and ensure that taxpayer money is spent only on projects that deliver safety and security to the American people.

Public Assistance

The funding approved today includes $160.4 million under FEMA’s Public Assistance program awarded across Louisiana, New Mexico, Oklahoma and Texas.

FEMA disburses this money to states and local communities because they are best positioned to know how these funds will be most effectively spent. The funded projects include repairs to critical infrastructure, restoration of public buildings, road repairs and reimbursement for costs incurred to ensure public health and safety after a disaster. Examples of projects include:

More than $2.3 million to Texas for permanent repairs to the city of Garland’s electrical distribution system as a result of 2024 severe storms

More than $1 million to Louisiana for debris removal operations to the city of West Monroe as a result of the 2026 winter storm

More than $362,000 to New Mexico to fund drainage channel headgate, embankment and culvert repair or replacement for the Gallinas Canal Acequia Association as a result of 2022 wildfires, flooding and mudflows

Nearly $108,000 to Oklahoma to fund building exterior, building interior and other repair or replacement of related components for the city of Sulphur as a result of 2024 severe storms

Hazard Mitigation Grant Program

FEMA is also awarding more than $2.3 million for projects in in Louisiana, New Mexico, Oklahoma and Texas that will prevent, eliminate or reduce future disaster-related damage.

This money is being distributed through FEMA’s Hazard Mitigation Grant Program. Through this program, state, local or territorial governments and Tribal Nations take proactive mitigation measures such as acquiring hazard-prone homes and businesses, adopting and enforcing building codes and standards, protecting against floods through elevations and drainage improvement projects, building safe rooms and upgrading utilities and infrastructure. Examples of projects include:

$2.5 million to Louisiana for a comprehensive stormwater and drainage master plan to increase drainage capacity and reduce flood risk in Lafourche Parish; the plan will guide hazard mitigation and future growth, enabling the parish to prioritize high-risk areas

More than $1.6 million to Texas for the Harris County Flood Control District flood risk management study for Cypress Springs and Ella Stormwater Detention Basins and Tributary E116-00-00; the study will identify feasible corrective actions that reduce flood risk and lessen the impacts to residents, properties and communities during future flooding events

More than $478,000 to New Mexico to fund a high water warning and alert systems for the Village of Ruidoso

$408,000 to Oklahoma to fund a saferoom for Craig County as a result of the Catesby Fire in 2024

FEMA coordinates directly with the state on all hazard mitigation projects. This aligns with FEMA’s principles of ensuring that disaster recovery and mitigation is state-led and federally supported.

These Public Assistance and Hazard Mitigation Grant Program projects are the latest examples of billions of dollars in disaster recovery provided by FEMA to support state and local communities as they work to rebuild from recent natural disasters. FEMA continues its renewed commitment to help communities recover from disasters like hurricanes, severe storms, tornadoes and wildfires while making them more resilient to future disasters.

Funding for these projects is administered through the Stafford Act; it is separate from Hermit’s Peak/Calf Canyon Fire compensation in New Mexico.

About FEMA Region 6: Located in Denton, Texas, partners with 68 Tribal Nations and the states of Arkansas, Louisiana, New Mexico, Oklahoma and Texas. Follow us at x.com/FEMARegion6 and at linkedin.com/showcase/fema-region-6/ and like us at facebook.com/FEMARegion6/.