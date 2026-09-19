CBP Stops Destructive Insects

U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) agriculture specialists at Detroit Metropolitan Airport intercepted a first-in-nation batch of potentially destructive giant scale insects earlier this year. The approximately 5-mm-long insects—dark in color and covered by waxy, light-colored protrusions—were found feeding on the surface of fresh pine bark brought in for medicinal purposes during a routine baggage examination of a passenger in transit from the Central Africa nation of Cameroon to Illinois.

Local CBP and U.S. Department of Agriculture officials tentatively identified the tiny pests as a type of giant scale in February. The USDA later confirmed on Aug. 7 that the insects belonged to the Aspidoproctus species. Records indicate this was the first time the species had been encountered at a U.S. port of entry. Photo provided.

Local CBP and U.S. Department of Agriculture officials tentatively identified the tiny pests as a type of giant scale in February. The USDA later confirmed on Aug. 7 that the insects belonged to the Aspidoproctus species. Records indicate this was the first time the species had been encountered at a U.S. port of entry.

The scales and bark were seized for further analysis, and the traveler—a citizen of Cameroon—was advised of applicable regulations and released without incident.

“This encounter provided us with an opportunity to educate the traveling public of the dangers exotic plant matter poses to U.S. agriculture interests and showcases the diligence of our agriculture specialists in protecting the homeland,” said Director of Field Operations Marty C. Raybon. “There is no such thing as a small threat.”

This African genus of scale includes some of the world’s largest, with some species growing nearly 1.5 inches long. Other sap-sucking pests of this kind feed on a variety of shrubs and trees and can cause costly damage. Female scales can lay more than 5,000 eggs, and their tiny nymphs can spread easily by wind. A heavy infestation can harm plant health and damage trees, shrubs and other vegetation.

“Our agriculture specialists are on the frontline of protecting Michigan’s vital lumber industry,” said Port Director Fadia Pastilong. “This first-in-nation interception is significant because pests like this can threaten America’s natural resources and wreak havoc among our most important economic sectors.”

Travelers can help safeguard American agriculture and our natural resources by declaring all agriculture items. Log on to CBP.gov/travel to learn more.

About: U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) is America’s frontline: the nation’s largest law enforcement organization and the world’s first unified border management agency. The 70,000+ men and women of CBP protect America on the ground, in the air and on the seas. They enforce safe, lawful travel and trade and ensure our country’s economic prosperity and enhance the nation’s security through innovation, intelligence, collaboration and trust.