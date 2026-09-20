For decades, Presidents have promised to cut prescription drug prices, but only President Donald J. Trump has delivered. Prescription drug prices have now recorded their sharpest annual drop in more than 60 years — and those lower prices now reach every Medicaid program in America.

In addition to dropping inflation from the Auto-pen’s 7 percent to the current 3.4 percent. Don’t tell the Crisis Mongering Media Fools, but…

President Trump is the first President to actually lower prescription drug prices. Official data confirms the largest annual decline in more than 60 years — the steepest drop since 1963 — with prices falling every month of 2026.



Official data confirms the largest annual decline in more than 60 years — the steepest drop since 1963 — with prices falling every month of 2026. President Trump ended the era of Americans paying the highest drug prices on Earth. Through Most Favored Nation pricing, 26 of the world’s largest drugmakers — covering 90% of the branded U.S. market — have agreed to bring U.S. prices in line with the lowest paid by comparable developed nations. These agreements are projected to save Americans more than $600 billion.



Through Most Favored Nation pricing, 26 of the world’s largest drugmakers — covering 90% of the branded U.S. market — have agreed to bring U.S. prices in line with the lowest paid by comparable developed nations. These agreements are projected to save Americans more than $600 billion. Every Medicaid program in the nation now gets Most Favored Nation drug prices. All 50 states, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico are in, unlocking nearly $65 billion in Medicaid drug savings over the next decade — real relief for low-income families, children, seniors, and the disabled, and another big win for taxpayers.



All 50 states, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico are in, unlocking nearly $65 billion in Medicaid drug savings over the next decade — real relief for low-income families, children, seniors, and the disabled, and another big win for taxpayers. TrumpRx is already putting hundreds of millions back in patients’ pockets. The platform has delivered more than $700 million in savings and now covers more than 1,000 branded and generic medicines. GLP-1 drugs that once cost over $1,000 a month start as low as $149; eligible Medicare seniors pay just $50 a month, with more than 500,000 seniors already saving $216 million. Fertility drugs, inhalers, insulin, cholesterol treatments, and dozens of other high-cost drugs have been slashed 50–90% or more.



The platform has delivered more than $700 million in savings and now covers more than 1,000 branded and generic medicines. GLP-1 drugs that once cost over $1,000 a month start as low as $149; eligible Medicare seniors pay just $50 a month, with more than 500,000 seniors already saving $216 million. Fertility drugs, inhalers, insulin, cholesterol treatments, and dozens of other high-cost drugs have been slashed 50–90% or more. President Trump is bringing drug manufacturing home and securing our supply chain. The same 26 companies have committed about $170 billion to U.S. manufacturing and R&D and are stocking the Strategic Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Reserve — cutting America’s dependence on foreign supply chains for essential medicines.

Just wait until America finishes the Death Cult Occupation of Iran (for gasoline prices to go down) and new manufacturing centers under construction start hiring. We end the deficit by growing the economy.

Winning is both fun and personally profitable for citizens.