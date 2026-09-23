President Trump At The UN

Tuesday, President Donald J. Trump addressed the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly and delivered a powerful message: American strength and resolve is back. President Trump declared that under his leadership, America is stronger than ever — and we will use that strength to confront our enemies, protect our interests, forbid communism, reject global control, and always defend our sovereignty. What follows are selected quotes on the most critical issues of the day.
- “Two and a half centuries after the cause of liberty found its home on this continent, I can report to you with pride that America is back, and our country is stronger today than ever before.” (Watch)
- “As President of the most extraordinary nation in history, I have no interest in leaving dangers to grow for another day. I do not believe in letting problems fester; they only become harder to solve. So, while others have talked, I have acted. While others have spoken of peace, I have made peace. While others have ignored threats, I have confronted them. While others have talked of courage, America has shown it. While others have promised strength, I have used it to make America the most powerful country in the world. Working with many nations in this room, we are solving decades of intractable challenges — and we are settling years of unfinished business.” (Watch)
- “There is no better example of a danger that was allowed to gather strength at the world’s peril than the number one sponsor of terror, the Islamic Republic of Iran… From the first day I entered the political arena, I have been unwavering — I will never allow Iran to have a nuclear weapon.” (Watch)
- “In America, we just marked the 25th anniversary of the worst terror attack in history, September 11th, which killed 3,000 people just a few miles from here. In two weeks, we will mark the third anniversary of the October 7th attack in Israel, where terrorists funded by Iran tortured, mutilated, and killed 1,200 very innocent civilians, including dozens of Americans… Iran’s Supreme Leader celebrated that massacre and called it a ‘service to humanity.’ The same regime slaughtered over 72,000 of its citizens this year; recently, 10,000 were killed for protesting. Just imagine if such a vile regime were ever empowered to carry out large-scale terror attacks from behind a nuclear shield. This was the reality we had to confront — a reality that far too many preferred to ignore.” (Watch)
- “The United States will no longer permit threats to America to gain a foothold anywhere in the Western Hemisphere — and if necessary, we will use our unmatched military might to secure the vital national interests of the United States… We are reasserting American power, including American military power where necessary, in our region and around the world to create a safer future for all of us.” (Watch)
- “The Cuban regime has also spent decades coordinating with the left-wing radicals and communist networks here in the United States. As our State Department has detailed, they’ve cultivated ties to subversive and radical groups such as the Communist Party USA, Antifa, and the Dumocrat Socialists of America. Communism will never be coming to America — but freedom will be coming to Cuba and safety and security will be coming to Mexico.” (Watch)
- “Upon taking office, I designated the drug cartels as Foreign Terrorist Organizations and unleashed the United States Armed Forces to eliminate them. The cartels are the ISIS of the Western Hemisphere — not good people. They are enemies at war with civilization, using murder, rape, torture, and extortion as instruments of terror. Like ISIS, they should be killed, exiled, or detained as enemy combatants without the possibility of release, which is what we’re doing. To that end, the United States has carried out dozens of strikes on cartel drug boats, destroying 97% of the drugs coming in to the ocean and sea… and three months ago, we terminated the leader of the Venezuelan gang Tren de Aragua.” (Watch)
- “There is no global government — and while I am President, there will be no global taxes.” (Watch)
- “It is equally unacceptable that, with all the genuine atrocities in the world, the U.N.’s top Human Rights officials spend their time criticizing the United States for protecting our children from transgender mutilization and transgender insanity and enforcing our immigration laws… The craven hypocrites of the Human Rights Council have little to say about the persecution of Christians… or the crimes of the world’s most repressive regimes, yet they want America to open our borders to gangs and criminals from the world’s most dangerous places… It is deeply ironic that the United Nations has an entire institution, the UNESCO group of people and countries, devoted to protecting cultural heritage — yet, with their ceaseless promotion of mass migration, these globalists are actively destroying the greatest cultures and most extraordinary heritage in history. There is no human right to illegal immigration, but there is a right to remain a sovereign nation.” (Watch)
- “The United States totally rejects any attempt to construct a globalist scheme of control for the Artificial Intelligence being spoken of so much now — hereinafter officially called ‘Super Intelligence.’” (Watch)
- “America has never been a nation that retreats from a frontier or shrinks from a challenge, no matter how great or how daunting that challenge may be. Freedom was not a gift that Americans won easily. After 250 years, it is not one that we will ever, ever, ever surrender.” (Watch)