President Trump At The UN

Tuesday, President Donald J. Trump addressed the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly and delivered a powerful message: American strength and resolve is back. President Trump declared that under his leadership, America is stronger than ever — and we will use that strength to confront our enemies, protect our interests, forbid communism, reject global control, and always defend our sovereignty. What follows are selected quotes on the most critical issues of the day.

President Donald J. Trump addresses the UN Sept. 22, 2026