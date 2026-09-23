Service Academy Nominations

Dear Tulsa,

The office of Congressman Josh Brecheen is still accepting service academy nomination requests.

The honor of attending a service academy comes with the obligation and commitment to serve in the military for a minimum of five years upon graduation.

Members of Congress may nominate candidates for appointment to four of the five U.S. service academies: U.S. Military Academy (USMA), West Point, NY; the U.S. Naval Academy (USNA), Annapolis, MD; the U.S. Air Force Academy (USAFA), Colorado Springs, CO; and the U.S. Merchant Marine Academy (USMMA), Kings Point, NY. The fifth service academy, the U.S. Coast Guard Academy (USCGA), New London, CT, does not require a congressional nomination for appointment.

Completed application packets must be received in our Claremore office by 5:00 pm October 16, 2025. Send all requested information to: The Honorable Josh Brecheen Service Academy Nomination Board 223 W Patti Page Blvd Claremore, OK 74017.

For more information and to apply, please click here.

Josh Brecheen, Member of Congress