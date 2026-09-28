Grand Jury Petition Targets DA

A petition has been filed in Tulsa County seeking to convene a citizens’ grand jury to investigate District Attorney Steve Kunzweiler and his office. Petitioner alleges that the facts and circumstances described warrant compulsory investigation by a grand jury vested with authority to obtain testimony under oath, electronic communications, personnel records, public records, campaign records, and other evidence unavailable to private citizens.

Petitioner requests that the grand jury investigate whether District Attorney Kunzweiler, persons acting under his direction, employees of the Tulsa County District Attorney’s Office, or persons acting in concert with them engaged in:

a. Habitual or willful neglect of official duty;

b. Gross partiality in office;

c. Oppression in office;

d. Corruption in office, including the use of public office or authority to procure or attempt to procure a personal benefit, profit, or perquisite;

e. Willful maladministration;

f. Obstruction or concealment of public records;

g. Misuse of public employees, public time, public equipment, or public resources for political purposes;

h. Knowing toleration, concealment, or rewarding of employee misconduct;

i. Improper interference with criminal, civil, post-conviction, or public record proceedings; and

j. Such criminal offenses, ethical misconduct, conflicts of interest, or additional grounds for removal as the grand jury’s investigation may reveal.

DA Steven Kunzweiler speaking to a breakfast group prior to election.

A district attorney is an officer “not subject to impeachment” and is therefore removable through the statutory ouster process. The petition follows:

The Tulsa County District Attorney’s Office in a statement to media declared:

“The statements contained within the request to impanel a grand jury need to be reviewed by a judge. That is a part of the process. Importantly, that judge should not be a potential witness. Whomever is the judge assigned to this case, ultimately he or she must thereafter determine the legal sufficiency of the petition’s allegations in order to then authorize signature collections. As the statutorily designated representative to assist in grand jury proceedings, the Tulsa County District Attorney’s Office will make sure all processes are followed. Grand juries are a part of Oklahoma’s legal process, and we will comply with the law as written and as directed.”

KJRH 2 News Oklahoma in a published interview documents Holly Soho who said, ““It’s no longer about me, but it’s about helping others,” describing herself as a victim not just of Wesley Cole, but of the district attorney’s office’s actions in handling her case.

Cole, whose initial rape cases were all dismissed, ultimately pleaded no contest to conspiracy to commit assault while working as a massage therapist. As part of the deal he would see much of his record expunged. However, that’s not the only case cited in the form filed by Grand Jury Justice.

Cases also include Tulsa Little League, Elliot Binney prosecution, the April Wilkens proceedings, Rosario Chico prosecution, and Tulsa County Juvenile Detention Center, among others.

“After my experience with the judicial system here in Tulsa, no I’m not surprised by the number of complaints that are in there,” Soho told reporter Samson Tamijani of 2 News on Sept. 24.

Many concerns on the operation of the Tulsa District Attorney Office were raised by Colleen McCarty in her challenge during the recent Republican Primary. Incumbent District Attorney Steve Kunzweiler failed to address specifics of concerns raised during the campaign, but attacked her personally. Now it appears Tulsans may have a chance for Grand Jury of citizens to set politics aside and determine the facts.

Prior to the primary election, this writer and host on the YouTube Channel Straight Up Dave, interviewed Colleen McCarty Jun 11, 2026. That interview follows:

During the interview McCarty raised some of the issues she found prior to filing her challenge:

🔹McCarty’s review, found almost 17% of 391 cases in 2025 dismissed. 🔹Of violent domestic cases, 64.6% dismissed, reduced, or pled down. 🔹Not one domestic violence case reviewed resulted in prison time. 🔹No domestic strangulation case reviewed resulted in prison time. 🔹Of drug trafficking cases reviewed, only 10% received prison time.

In the spirit of full disclosure this writer has investigated and reported on several cases of proper procedure, but bewildering legal operations absent justice in the Tulsa County Court System including:

1.) Thomas W. Thralls who asserts malfeasance upon or by the court in his family’s estate as this publication reported August 20, 1999 and again November 29, 2000, and

2.) Trustee Marshall Johnson fighting to discover who killed Gertrude Marshall Blakey, October 13, 1981 (investigative file held open as an “ongoing investigation” by the Tulsa Police Department with no apparent work going on – for 45 years ) and discover what attorneys, judges, law enforcement officers, and others stole of her considerable wealth. https://www.tulsatoday.com/2022/08/07/justice-for-gertrude-part-1/ https://www.tulsatoday.com/2022/09/24/justice-for-gertrude-part-2/ https://www.tulsatoday.com/2022/10/13/justice-for-gertrude-part-3/ https://www.tulsatoday.com/2022/12/12/unsolved-homicide-advocate-filing-rico-case/ An continuation of that series is scheduled for November 2026.

) and discover what attorneys, judges, law enforcement officers, and others stole of her considerable wealth.

There are also cases in which this writer was not a reporter, but a witness to events not yet public.

Not to put too fine a point on the operation of what is called the American Justice System, but in the Gospel of Luke, Chapter 11 as Jesus was teaching (https://bdj.alpichel.com/en):

45. A lawyer then spoke up. ‘Master,’ he said, ‘when you speak like this you insult us too.’

46. ‘Alas for you lawyers also,’ He replied ‘because you load on men burdens that are unendurable, burdens that you yourselves do not move a finger to lift.

Fortunately, we live today in a Constitutional Republic in which a Grand Jury serves as the people’s lift and opportunity to judge what burdens of responsibility must be properly born by whom.