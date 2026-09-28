Last week, President Donald J. Trump and First Lady Melania Trump hosted President Xi Jinping and Madame Peng Liyuan of the People’s Republic of China for a reciprocal State Visit. During the visit, President Trump advanced the U.S.-China relationship and put the American people first.

With malicious national media providing selective and misinformed coverage, you may have missed the list of good news. What follows are the public highlights.

President Donald J. Trump and First Lady Melania Trump hosted President Xi Jinping and Madame Peng Liyuan of the People’s Republic of China

The United States welcomed China’s scheduling of orphines, a class of deadly drugs. The United States also noted China’s new export controls on two fentanyl precursor chemicals, while strongly encouraging the permanent scheduling of these and other substances and chemicals to help stem the flow of illicit precursors to dangerous narcoterrorists in North America.

in North America. In August 2026, acting on information from U.S. law enforcement, China arrested 21 Chinese citizens for the manufacture and distribution of precursor chemicals to illicit drug producers in North America. The United States strongly encouraged maximum sentences, including the death penalty where applicable.

President Trump urged President Xi to increase production of refined petroleum products to stabilize global supply.

The United States welcomes the arrival of two giant pandas, leased by China to the Atlanta Zoo.

Detail on the lease of the pandas are not available, but some wonder, should they have cubs, will the cubs be Americans and able to vote?

OPERATIONALIZING THE BOARDS OF TRADE AND INVESTMENT: This week, the two leaders operationalized the cornerstone government-to-government mechanisms of the U.S.-China Board of Trade and the U.S.-China Board of Investment, which were chartered during the May 2026 Summit in Beijing.

Under the Board of Trade, the two countries reached consensus on recommendations for more favorable tariff treatment for $30 billion of non-sensitive goods in each direction . The Board of Trade also launched a working group focused on addressing market access barriers in the agricultural sector. For U.S. exports, the goods include agricultural goods, fish and seafood, logs and wood products, cosmetics and medical devices. For U.S. imports, the goods include consumer products such as small appliances, toys, holiday decorations, and children’s car seats.

. The Board of Trade also launched a working group focused on addressing market access barriers in the agricultural sector. Following President Trump’s revival of the U.S. coal industry, China will import at least 10 million metric tons of coal from the United States in 2027 and again 2028.

The two countries established the Board of Investment. The mission of the Board of Investment is to discuss potential investment opportunities and investment-related impediments and to provide a structured channel for the two sides to address commercially meaningful investment-related issues.

The United States and China continue to work on U.S. concerns regarding supply chain shortages related to rare earths and other critical minerals, with the goal of ensuring shipment levels return to appropriate levels.

MAKING THE WORLD SAFER FOR AMERICANS: President Trump and President Xi discussed fostering peace and prosperity to enhance confidence for businesses and consumers around the world. The two countries agreed to build a constructive relationship of strategic stability on the basis of respect, fairness, and reciprocity.