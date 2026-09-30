Mother Imprisoned: Preteen Abuse

TULSA, Okla. – A Collinsville man was sentenced to 30 years in federal prison for coercing a preteen into sexually explicit acts, and the child’s mother received more than 17 years for knowingly failing to protect her children and allowing the abuser continued access to her home and family, announced U.S. Attorney Christopher J. Nassar.

“These sentences reflect the serious harm these defendants inflicted on vulnerable children and the grave breach of trust involved,” said United States Attorney Christopher J. Nassar. “Our office will continue to pursue those who exploit children and those who knowingly allow that exploitation, and we remain grateful to our law enforcement partners for their diligent work in bringing these offenders to justice.”

U.S. District Judge Sara E. Hill sentenced Jesse Lane Mitchell, 36, for Coercion and Enticement of a Minor after he admitted persuading a 10- to 12-year-old child known to him to engage in sexually explicit activity. Mitchell will serve 360 months in prison, followed by 10 years of supervised release, and must register as a sex offender upon release.

In August 2024, Collinsville Police responded to a call involving a 12-year-old with multiple red marks on their neck that appeared to be hickeys from an adult male. Officers learned that Mitchell fled the home when he knew police had been contacted and that he had been living with and caring for his girlfriend’s three minor children. At the time, the mother was incarcerated on unrelated charges, leaving Mitchell as the only adult residing in the home with the children. Law enforcement reviewed messages across multiple social media platforms and found alarming communications between Mitchell and the child.

The investigation revealed that Mitchell groomed and coerced the child into sexually explicit acts. Investigators also found that the child’s mother, Jacklyn Paige Roberts, was aware of the abuse and allowed Mitchell continued access to all three children by permitting him to live in the home, even after learning he was sexually abusing her preteen.

In her plea agreement, Roberts, 34, admitted she knew Mitchell was sexually abusing her child and failed to protect her children from ongoing harm. She pleaded guilty to Child Neglect in Indian Country and received a sentence of 210 months in prison, followed by five years of supervised release.

Roberts, a member of the Muscogee Creek Nation, and Mitchell have remained in custody since 2024. They do not have access to the minor children and will be transferred to the custody of the U.S. Bureau of Prisons. Homeland Security Investigations and the Collinsville Police Department conducted the investigation. Assistant U.S. Attorney Stephanie Ihler prosecuted the case.