Art in the Square @ 30

Tulsa’s cherished retail and lifestyle center, Utica Square, will celebrate the 30th year of its annual Art in the Square event on Saturday, Oct. 3, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., bringing more than 90 local artists displaying their work across the center for a day of art, music, and family-friendly fun. Art in the Square is free and open to the public.

“Art in the Square is a special tradition for the center, and reaching its 30th year is a milestone we’re excited to celebrate with the Tulsa community,” said Cassandra Montray, property manager of Utica Square. “This event brings together the creativity of local artists with the energy of our shoppers and neighbors, creating a day that feels uniquely Tulsa. We’re proud to continue supporting the artists who make our community so vibrant.”

Art in the Square guests can spend the day shopping and browsing original artwork while meeting and chatting with local artists and makers. The Kid’s Art Alley, located in the park area near Johnny Was, will provide entertainment for families including face painting, balloon artists, and interactive activities. Guests can also enjoy a live acoustic performance from local duo Ayngel & John from noon to 3 p.m. in the garden area.

Tulsa Duo Ayngel & John

To celebrate the event’s 30th anniversary, Utica Square partnered with local portrait artist Charisa Dené Jacobs to create an original oil painting featured on this year’s Art in the Square marketing materials. Jacobs is a familiar face at Utica Square, where she can often be found painting outside Starbucks, using the space as a place to create and connect with others while finding comfort in the community around her.

“The piece I created is titled, ‘Lady in the Square,’ says Jacobs. “It is inspired by the beauty of Utica Square and my journey as an artist in this wonderful space. I placed the clock next to her because it is one of the unique features that makes Utica Square so timeless and charming, and I love hearing the bells. I added the emerald green cascading tree branches to reflect the gorgeous, aged trees throughout Utica Square. It makes the place feel so enchanting.

“I placed the tulips by the woman’s side because it is another stunning feature of the square. I love seeing the beautiful flowers in the Square. It’s a fairy tale. I have the artist holding a paint palette and brushes while also wearing a chic black hat. Utica Square is a place of natural beauty, creativity, and fashion, and I wanted the woman to reflect all of these energies.”

For more information on Art in the Square and Utica Square, please visit uticasquare.com.

About Utica Square : Since 1952, Utica Square has been a timeless Tulsa tradition and an iconic hometown landmark where generations of Tulsans have gathered to shop, dine, and celebrate life’s special moments. Located in the heart of Midtown Tulsa, the elegant open-air lifestyle center spans approximately 370,755 square feet and offers a distinctive blend of upscale retail, dining, and services. With more than 40 specialty stores and 14 restaurants, Utica Square features a carefully curated tenant mix that pairs beloved local institutions—such as Queenie’s, Stonehorse Café, and Polo Grill—with nationally recognized brands including Alo, Anthropologie, Sephora, and Restoration Hardware.

Known for its beautifully landscaped walkways, welcoming outdoor setting, and community-focused atmosphere, Utica Square remains a premier destination for shopping, dining, and gathering in Tulsa. As one of the city’s most treasured destinations and the most trafficked lifestyle center in Oklahoma, Utica Square continues to evolve while honoring its rich heritage, offering an elevated lifestyle experience that reflects the spirit, style, and traditions of Tulsa.

About: Charisa Dené Jacobs is a Black American artist from Tulsa, OK and the happy mother of three children. Jacobs teaches visual fine arts at McLain High School. She also teaches after school oil painting through Education for Scholars and the Opportunity Project. Jacobs has a Bachelor of Arts in History and a Master of Science in Curriculum studies from Oklahoma State University. She studied oil painting from 2003 to 2009 under guidance and instruction of impressionist oil painter Margie Aycock. She is represented by Royce Myers Gallery in Tulsa and by Susan Eddings Perez Gallery in Santa Fe, NM.

For Jacobs, creating artwork is healing. Her hope is that her personal exploration of identity brings beauty, connection and healing to others. Jacobs primarily focuses her artwork in creating soulful oil portraits of both female and male forms.