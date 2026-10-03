ODOC Welcomes 47 Cadets

The Oklahoma Department of Corrections proudly announced the graduation of 47 cadets on Thursday, Sept. 24. The graduates will serve at 18 correctional facilities across the state. This follows an 8-week paramilitary academy that emphasizes de-escalation tactics and prepares cadets for the realities of working inside a correctional facility.

ODOC cadets complete at least 200 hours of job-specific training at the agency’s Correctional Officer Academy. The academy combines classroom instruction with hands-on skills training, preparing cadets for the safety, security, custody and rehabilitative responsibilities of an officer.

Forty-seven cadets graduated from the ODOC Academy on Thursday, Sept. 24, representing 18 facilities statewide. Pictured with the new officers are Director Justin Farris (middle front), Chief of Operations Jason Sparks (bottom left), Deputy Chief of Operations Jason Bryant (top left), along with Operations administrators, wardens, deputy wardens and chiefs of security from the facilities.

Before starting training at the Academy, cadets shadow seasoned officers at their respective facilities through the Field Training Officer Program. This approach has increased retention among new officers. So far in 2026, 189 cadets have graduated from the Academy, with an overall retention rate of 91%. Currently, 60 people are in the FTO Program, awaiting the start of the October Academy.

“I’m always proud to speak to our new graduates, to congratulate them and welcome them to the ODOC family,” said Director Justin Farris. “This job is tough, albeit important. They keep our facilities, each other and those in our care safe every day. I look forward to watching them grow.”

As these 47 new correctional officers begin their careers, they join thousands of ODOC employees working every day to keep Oklahoma communities safe while helping those in custody prepare for successful reentry. Their work will help keep facilities secure, support their fellow employees and provide opportunities for those in custody to change their lives.

Allen Gamble Correctional Center – Holdenville

Eric Alverez

Hunter Hodges

Braden Irby

Jeremiah Johnston

Kyara Stallworth

Bill Johnson Correctional Center – Alva

Jeremy Goodner

Michael Kimery

Braeden Mack

Dick Conner Correctional Center – Hominy

Mason Lowry

Juan Roque

Rocky Woods

Eddie Warrior Correctional Center – Taft

Corby Reheard

Great Plains Correctional Center – Hinton

Franklin Alang

Ethan Arnold

Fnu Dilande Gima Ndam

DeAnna Supernaw

Howard McLeod Correctional Center – Atoka

Andrew Millage

Jackie Brannon Minimum Unit – McAlester

Cody Runyon

Trevor Watson

James Crabtree Correctional Center – Helena

Reyalyn Cadion

Bobbie Jean Davis

Ariel Dimarucut

Wyatt Hannick

Palmerson Mongkeya

Jim E. Hamilton Correctional Center – Hodgen

Luz Lopez Pantoja

Ryan Sterman

Joseph Harp Correctional Center – Lexington

Alexander Callejas

Zane Johnson

John Lilley Correctional Center – Boley

David McCorkhill

James Smith Correctional Center – Lawton

Jeremiah Jones

Cherla Joseph

Lexington Assessment and Reception Center

Ebian Kangah

Gabriel Smith

Mabel Bassett Correctional Center – McLoud

Holly Ingraham

Mack Alford Correctional Center – Stringtown

G’Ann Cotton

John Freelove

Northeast Oklahoma Community Corrections Center

Dayton Sanders

Oklahoma State Penitentiary

Christipher Adcock

Johnathan Cummings

Austin Looper

William Monroe

Christopher Proe

Stacia Schimmel

Sammie Sebree

Brendan Sullivan

Oklahoma State Reformatory