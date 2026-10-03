ODOC Welcomes 47 Cadets

The Oklahoma Department of Corrections proudly announced the graduation of 47 cadets on Thursday, Sept. 24. The graduates will serve at 18 correctional facilities across the state. This follows an 8-week paramilitary academy that emphasizes de-escalation tactics and prepares cadets for the realities of working inside a correctional facility.
ODOC cadets complete at least 200 hours of job-specific training at the agency’s Correctional Officer Academy. The academy combines classroom instruction with hands-on skills training, preparing cadets for the safety, security, custody and rehabilitative responsibilities of an officer.
Before starting training at the Academy, cadets shadow seasoned officers at their respective facilities through the Field Training Officer Program. This approach has increased retention among new officers. So far in 2026, 189 cadets have graduated from the Academy, with an overall retention rate of 91%. Currently, 60 people are in the FTO Program, awaiting the start of the October Academy.
“I’m always proud to speak to our new graduates, to congratulate them and welcome them to the ODOC family,” said Director Justin Farris. “This job is tough, albeit important. They keep our facilities, each other and those in our care safe every day. I look forward to watching them grow.”
As these 47 new correctional officers begin their careers, they join thousands of ODOC employees working every day to keep Oklahoma communities safe while helping those in custody prepare for successful reentry. Their work will help keep facilities secure, support their fellow employees and provide opportunities for those in custody to change their lives.
Allen Gamble Correctional Center – Holdenville
- Eric Alverez
- Hunter Hodges
- Braden Irby
- Jeremiah Johnston
- Kyara Stallworth
Bill Johnson Correctional Center – Alva
- Jeremy Goodner
- Michael Kimery
- Braeden Mack
Dick Conner Correctional Center – Hominy
- Mason Lowry
- Juan Roque
- Rocky Woods
Eddie Warrior Correctional Center – Taft
- Corby Reheard
Great Plains Correctional Center – Hinton
- Franklin Alang
- Ethan Arnold
- Fnu Dilande Gima Ndam
- DeAnna Supernaw
Howard McLeod Correctional Center – Atoka
- Andrew Millage
Jackie Brannon Minimum Unit – McAlester
- Cody Runyon
- Trevor Watson
James Crabtree Correctional Center – Helena
- Reyalyn Cadion
- Bobbie Jean Davis
- Ariel Dimarucut
- Wyatt Hannick
- Palmerson Mongkeya
Jim E. Hamilton Correctional Center – Hodgen
- Luz Lopez Pantoja
- Ryan Sterman
Joseph Harp Correctional Center – Lexington
- Alexander Callejas
- Zane Johnson
John Lilley Correctional Center – Boley
- David McCorkhill
James Smith Correctional Center – Lawton
- Jeremiah Jones
- Cherla Joseph
Lexington Assessment and Reception Center
- Ebian Kangah
- Gabriel Smith
Mabel Bassett Correctional Center – McLoud
- Holly Ingraham
Mack Alford Correctional Center – Stringtown
- G’Ann Cotton
- John Freelove
Northeast Oklahoma Community Corrections Center
- Dayton Sanders
Oklahoma State Penitentiary
- Christipher Adcock
- Johnathan Cummings
- Austin Looper
- William Monroe
- Christopher Proe
- Stacia Schimmel
- Sammie Sebree
- Brendan Sullivan
Oklahoma State Reformatory
- Danyell Gamble
- John Knight