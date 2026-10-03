Data Benefits Rural Communities

For many rural communities, attracting investment that provides tangible economic benefits while centering the needs of our residents is a difficult endeavor. As the leading organization dedicated to strengthening our state’s rural communities, the Oklahoma Rural Association (ORA) is focused on ensuring companies choose our state for responsible projects to grow our economy.

Google Facility, Oklahoma, Photo: David Arnett

Rural communities in Oklahoma are always looking for partners willing to invest, pay their fair share and be good neighbors to the people who live here.

This is why ORA is excited to welcome Lambda as the newest member of the Oklahoma business community. Lambda, a growing American tech company, recently announced their plans to build a new data center in Mayes County, situated in the MidAmerica Industrial Park.

Google Facility, Oklahoma, Photo: David Arnett

For all the talk about data centers, it is without question Lambda is building the right way. Lambda is paying full market value for its land, will create up to 1,000 construction jobs and is expected to generate roughly $500 million in local property and sales tax revenue over the next decade. These dollars will go directly to the Chouteau-Mazie school district, county infrastructure and other community priorities that rural Oklahomans depend on every day.

We hope that Lambda’s commitment to serving the local community becomes a model that other companies looking to build in the Sooner State can follow. This project helps to ensure that our rural communities will continue to grow and residents will benefit.

We’re especially encouraged by the Grand River Dam Authority and MidAmerica’s discipline in turning away developers who demanded abatements that didn’t serve the public interest. Thanks to this leadership, local residents will see tangible benefits from this exciting project.

We look forward to watching this project grow and hope it sets the standard for how major infrastructure investment can help rural Oklahoma succeed.