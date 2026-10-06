Invader Assaulted Nashville Minor

Jerson Diaz-Diaz, a 22-year-old criminal invader from Honduras, was arrested and charged on September 23 with statutory rape and sexual exploitation of a minor. He allegedly admitted in police interviews that he lied about his age to a 15-year-old girl, claiming he was 16, so that he could sexually assault her.

Jerson Diaz-Diaz is charged with statutory rape and sexual exploitation

Police also found a sexually exploitative video of the girl on his phone after he denied having such images of her. Charges were filed after the teen told an adult in her household about her encounters with Diaz.

WSMV Channel 4 reports, “Jerson Diaz, 22, is charged with statutory rape and sexual exploitation of a minor… Officers wrote that the 22-year-old admitted in police interviews that he knew the girl was a minor and lied to her about his age, telling her he was 16. The suspect told police he and the girl had been in touch since August. Police interviewed him using a Spanish interpreter, an affidavit states.”

The United States Department of Homeland Security (DHS) released a statement after U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) lodged a detainer asking officials in Tennessee to not release the criminal invader and accused child rapist.

“This illegal alien is accused of raping a teenage girl after lying about his age to her,” said DHS Secretary Markwayne Mullin. “Had it not been for the Biden Administration’s open borders, this predator would not have been allowed into our country and this horrible crime never would have happened. ICE has lodged a detainer with Davidson County, Tennessee asking officials there to cooperate with us and make sure this criminal never gets back out onto the streets.”

Jerson Diaz bond was set at $35,000 for the statutory rape charge and $25,000 for the sexual exploitation charge. Davidson County Sheriff’s Office records show he is not eligible for release due to an ICE detainer.

ICE lodged a detainer for Diaz-Diaz with the Davidson County Sheriff’s Department the same day he was arrested.