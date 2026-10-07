OEM Director Vest Appreciation

Governor Stitt Tuesday thanked Oklahoma Emergency Management (OEM) Director Annie Mack Vest as she announced her return to the private sector.

“Annie redefined emergency response and disaster management,” said Governor Stitt. “She turned around an agency overburdened by bureaucracy and streamlined relief for Oklahomans. She built lasting relationships with federal partners and non-profit relief groups to make sure Oklahomans had the resources they needed when tragedy strikes. She leaves the agency in a great place, and I’m grateful for her service to the state.”

Oklahoma Emergency Management Director Annie Mack Vest

Governor Stitt noted how Director Vest joined the agency in December of 2023, assisting the state through multiple tornado seasons and unprecedented wildfire events. She was an integral member of the Oklahoma Wildland Fire Response Working Group which was tasked with improving cooperation between agencies and state and local government to better respond to fire emergencies in the state.

“I am grateful for Governor Stitt’s confidence in me and this agency over the last three years,” said Director Vest. “Emergency management requires coordination at all levels of government, and his support has made that possible. The team at OEM is the best in the country, and I am thankful for the time I’ve had to work with them and the rest of the emergency management and disaster response community in our state.”

On Emergency Planning, Director Vest said, “Oklahoma does not have a specific disaster ‘season;’ we experience a lot of various weather events all through the year.”

Oklahoma Emergency Management Chief Operations Officer John Dean will take over as interim director. Dean served in the U.S. Army Special Forces for 20 years before retiring. He then served multiple municipalities around Oklahoma and Texas as city manager, navigating cities through multiple natural disasters. He has been in emergency management roles with the State of Oklahoma since 2022.

“I’m grateful for John’s willingness to step into this role,” said Governor Stitt. “His partnerships with local emergency managers and Oklahoma’s churches and non-profits mean that the agency will continue on uninterrupted as Director Vest finishes her time with the state. She’s leaving the agency in good hands.”

“Thank you, Director Vest, for your leadership over the past two years,” said Mr. Dean. “It’s been an honor to work with you to serve our state. And thank you Governor Stitt for trusting me with this responsibility. No one ever wants a disaster, but I am confident that because of Director Vest’s leadership, the agency is well-positioned to continue to respond quickly and effectively to any emergency that comes our way.”

Director Vest will depart the agency on October 30, 2026.