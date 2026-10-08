World Stage: Dear Evan Hansen

World Stage Theatre Company invites Tulsa audiences to experience the powerful and deeply moving musical Dear Evan Hansen, running October 30 through November 8, 2026, at the World Stage Storefront Studio, 1130 S. Harvard Avenue in Tulsa.

Winner of six Tony Awards, including Best Musical, Dear Evan Hansen explores the universal desire to be understood, accepted and connected. With its unforgettable music and emotionally resonant story, the production asks important questions about loneliness, friendship, family, identity and the lengths people sometimes go to in order to feel that they belong.

The production is part of World Stage Theatre Company’s Season 9: “Stories of the Mind and Other Matters,” a season exploring stories that challenge audiences to look more deeply at the human experience and the ways our minds, relationships and circumstances shape who we become.

“Dear Evan Hansen speaks to something incredibly human—the desire to be seen and to know that we matter,” said Kelli McLoud-Schingen, Founder and Artistic Director of World Stage Theatre Company. “It reminds us that behind every person we encounter is a story we may not know. This is exactly the kind of story that belongs on the World Stage.”

Presented in the intimate World Stage Studio, the production offers audiences an opportunity to experience this contemporary musical in a close and personal environment where the emotional heart of the story can truly resonate.

PERFORMANCE DATES:

October 30 – November 8, 2026

LOCATION: World Stage Storefront Studio

1130 S. Harvard Avenue

Tulsa, Oklahoma

Tickets are on sale now!

Visit www.okworldstage.org to purchase tickets and reserve your seats.

Audiences are encouraged to experience Dear Evan Hansen as part of World Stage Theatre Company’s ninth season of theatre that inspires conversation, builds connections and brings stories from around the world and across cultures to Tulsa.

About: World Stage Theatre Company is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to creating meaningful theatrical experiences that connect Tulsa audiences with diverse voices, cultures and ideas. Through theatrical productions, international exchange, youth programming and educational opportunities, World Stage uses theatre as a vehicle for connection, understanding and transformation.

“World Stage gives actors and audiences access to the world by telling multicultural, inspirational and transformational stories to connect our hearts and minds with people, places and ideas.”