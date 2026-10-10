Assistance for OK Private Nonprofits

The U.S. Small Business Administration announced Friday the availability of low-interest federal disaster loans for eligible private nonprofit organizations in Oklahoma impacted by the severe storm and straight-line winds occurring July 4. The eligible Counties include; Cleveland, Nowata, Osage, and Washington.

Who Can Apply

Private nonprofits & faith-based organizations

Loan Assistance Available

Physical Disaster Loans: Repair or replace disaster-damaged property, equipment, inventory, and assets.

Economic Injury Disaster Loans: Working capital assistance for operational expenses caused by the disaster.

Mitigation Funding: SBA disaster loans can be increased up to 20% of the verified losses to make building upgrades.

Key Loan Details

Up to $2 million in loan funding

Interest rate as low as 3.625% for private nonprofit organizations

Loan terms of up to 30 years

No interest or required payments during the first 12 months following disbursement

Apply online: sba.gov/disaster

Application Deadlines: Physical Damage Loans: Dec. 7 Economic Injury Disaster Loans: July 7, 2027

Applicants may call the SBA National Support Network Center with questions regarding their application at (866)SBA-HELP or email disastercustomerservice@sba.gov. For people who are deaf, hard of hearing, or have a speech disability, please dial 7-1-1 to access telecommunications relay services.