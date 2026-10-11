International Criminal Court Sanctions

The United States has always acted decisively to defend U.S. sovereignty and U.S. citizens against the threat of the International Criminal Court (ICC). To date, the United States has imposed sanctions on 17 persons pursuant to Executive Order (E.O.) 14203 “Imposing Sanctions on the International Criminal Court.” Friday, at President Trump’s direction, Department of State announced additional actions to defend U.S. sovereignty and neutralize the threat posed by the ICC.

International Criminal Court. ICC in Hague, Netherlands

Communists both internal and external to the United States of America, have long used the ICC to attack United States sovereignty and threaten leaders. In the modern age of propaganda narratives, the ICC attempts to project credibility where none has ever existed.

The ICC is being designated pursuant to section 1(a)(ii)(A) of Executive Order 14203. *

Concurrent with this designation, the Department of the Treasury is issuing a set of general licenses (GLs) authorizing certain transactions involving the ICC to protect U.S. interests. A 180-day GL authorizing certain activity involving the ICC, including for the maintenance of its operations; A GL authorizing certain IT-related activities, including cloud and software services; A GL authorizing activity related to the ICC pension plan; and A GL authorizing certain activity related to the ICC detainees.



For more details please reference OFAC’s website.

The 180-day maintenance GL is intended to provide time for States Parties to demonstrate meaningful progress on diplomatic and legal resolutions that address fundamental U.S. concerns regarding the ICC. This GL can be adjusted in response to the success or failure of such efforts to address our concerns.

Watch Secretary Rubio’s video message announcing U.S. sanctions on the ICC on the Department of State’s YouTube channel.

Sanctions Implications

As a result of Friday’s sanctions-related actions, and subject to applicable licenses and exceptions, all property and interests in property of the ICC that are in the United States or in possession or control of U.S. persons are blocked and must be reported to the Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC).

All transactions by U.S. persons or within (or transiting) the United States that involve any property or interests in property of designated or otherwise blocked persons are prohibited unless exempt or authorized by a general or specific license issued by OFAC, including those general licenses described above. These prohibitions include the making of any contribution or provision of funds, goods, or services by, to, or for the benefit of any blocked person and the receipt of any contribution or provision of funds, goods, or services from any such person.