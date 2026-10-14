$86.6 Million For Specialty Crops

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) announced Tuesday it is awarding $86.6 million in grant funding to support the specialty crop industry through the Specialty Crop Block Grant Program (SCBGP). The program funds innovative projects designed to enhance the competitiveness of specialty crops.

“Today I am proud to announce USDA will be investing more than $86 million across 56 states and territories through the Specialty Crop Block Grant Program. These 609 state projects represent the Trump Administration’s commitment to innovation, marketing, and research—ensuring specialty crop businesses are at the forefront of markets all around the world,” said Secretary Brooke L. Rollins. “Putting farmers first will continue to drive economic growth and strengthen the fabric of rural communities across America.”

States and territories are providing subawards to projects that address the needs of U.S. producers of fruits, vegetables, tree nuts, dried fruits, horticulture, and nursery crops. The funded projects help businesses throughout the specialty crops distribution chain by enhancing food safety, supporting research, developing new and improved seed varieties and specialty crops, fighting pests and diseases, educating communities about healthy eating, and making it easier and more affordable to get specialty crops to market.

USDA’s Agricultural Marketing Service (AMS) is investing $86.6 million in approximately 609 state projects across 56 states and territories.

Projects include:

Michigan will use over $2.64 million through subawards to enhance the competitiveness of specialty crops including apples, asparagus, beans, blueberries, Christmas trees, herbs, mushroom, and grapes throughout the state.

Georgia will use over $1.7 million across 2 research projects, 9 education and outreach projects, and 2 marketing projects in support of the state’s pecan, blueberry, pepper, strawberry, peach, apple, Vidalia onion, and citrus growers.

Ohio will use over $800,000 for projects to enhance competitiveness of apples, leafy greens, brassicas, herbs, maple syrup, honey, and nuts throughout the state.

Pennsylvania will use over $1.1 million on research, education and outreach, and marketing of mushrooms, potatoes and apples.

Texas will use over $2 million for projects to enhance competitiveness of grapes, watermelons, pecans, onions, and spinach.

Florida will use over $4.3 million on research, education and outreach, and marketing of mangoes, blueberries, sweet corn, and muscadine grapes.

North Carolina will use over $1.5 million to enhance competitiveness of sweet potatoes, fir trees, tomatoes, blueberries, apples, canary melons, and centipede grass seed.



For more information and to view a complete list of funded projects, visit the AMS SCBGP webpage.

AMS supports U.S. food and agricultural product market opportunities, while increasing consumer access to fresh, healthy foods through applied research, technical services, and congressionally funded grants.

To learn more about AMS’s investments in enhancing and strengthening agricultural systems, visit www.ams.usda.gov/grants.