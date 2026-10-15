FFA Convention Excludes Christians

Liberty Counsel sent a demand letter to the National Future Farmers of America (FFA) Organization on behalf of a Christian farming ministry which has been denied exhibit space at an FFA convention solely because of religion, the organization detailed in a release Wednesday.

The letter states that the FFA excluded the Fellowship of Christian Farmers International (FCFI) as an exhibitor from the upcoming 2026 National FFA Convention and Expo due to an FFA policy that renders groups with “religious affiliations” as ineligible to exhibit. Liberty Counsel challenges the FFA’s “unlawful blanket prohibition on religion” for violating both federal Title II and Indiana state anti-discrimination laws.

The FCFI had exhibited at the FFA’s national expo for decades prior to 2018 before it became “disinvited” for not meeting the National FFA’s “diversity, equity, and inclusion” goals. Since 2018, the FCFI has exhibited at more than 30 state FFA events but has attended zero National FFA Expo events. In 2020, the National FFA Foundation President and Chief Marketing Officer Molly Ball stated that “No matter…what race, ethnicity, religion, socioeconomic background, or agricultural background you have, there is a place for you in the FFA.”

In 2020, the National FFA Foundation President and Chief Marketing Officer Molly Ball stated that “No matter…what race, ethnicity, religion, socioeconomic background, or agricultural background you have, there is a place for you in the FFA.”

However, in 2026, the FCFI once again applied to be an exhibitor at the National FFA Expo to be held in Indianapolis, Indiana on October 21-24, but was again denied solely based on its religious affiliation despite the FFA’s 2020 claims of inclusivity toward religion. The FFA cited its expo’s “Terms and Conditions” policy that states “organizations with political or religious affiliations or advocacy are not eligible to exhibit at the Expo.”

In its denial, the FFA cited it is a federally chartered educational organization and must adhere to the Establishment Clause and prohibit religious activity. The FFA stated that it had denied other groups for the same reason and that its policy was “to be neutral to all political or religious affiliations.” However, FFA’s published exhibitor list of 357 approved exhibitors includes three religious schools with publicly acknowledged Christian affiliations, such as Marian University, Dordt University, and Huntington University.

The National FFA cannot reconcile the admission of these groups with a categorical rule that a religious affiliation disqualifies FCFI, wrote Liberty Counsel. In addition, “an exclusion expressly based on religion is not neutral treatment, and purporting to exclude multiple religious organizations does not cure the discrimination against each of them,” reads Liberty Counsel’s letter.

The letter notes that FCFI is not seeking sponsorship or endorsement of its views nor is it seeking to conduct religious activities. Rather, FCFI seeks the same opportunity afforded to other exhibitors in an open marketplace of ideas available to the other convention attendees. Since the expo functions as a public accommodation, Liberty Counsel argues that Title II, Indiana law, and the Indianapolis nondiscrimination ordinance prohibits denying exhibition merely on a group’s religious affiliation.

Liberty Counsel requests the National FFA reverse its denial by:

Approving FCFI’s 2026 National FFA Convention and Expo exhibitor application.

Promptly providing exhibit space and all ordinary exhibitor access, listing, credentials, and logistical information, without disadvantage attributable to the discriminatory denial or resulting delay.

Permitting voluntary conversations and otherwise lawful booth activities on the terms afforded to other exhibitors.

Rescinding the unlawful blanket prohibition on religion and religious attire (including religious jewelry like cross lapel pins or cross necklaces).

Liberty Counsel’s Founder and Chairman Mat Staver said, “Once the National FFA organization opens a public accommodation forum to outside organizations it cannot exclude a group merely because it is religious in nature. The Establishment Clause does not require exclusion of religion, rather it prohibits favoring one religion over another. Exclusion is not neutrality, it is discriminatory. Neutrality is treating religious organizations equally to all other organizations. The National FFA should rescind its denial and stop this unlawful discrimination. Religious discrimination has no place at a public accommodation event that purports to prepare young people through agricultural education for leadership and success.”

About Liberty Counsel: Founded in 1989, Liberty Counsel is a 501(c)(3) non-profit litigation, education, and policy organization that advances religious freedom, the sanctity of human life, and the family.

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