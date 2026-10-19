Illegally Voting in New Jersey

The United States Department of Homeland Security (DHS) released the following statement after U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s (ICE) Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) arrested a naturalized citizen who, prior to her naturalization, illegally voted in New Jersey.

On October 7, HSI Newark, along with the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), arrested Lizbeth Almonte-Rosa, a naturalized U.S. citizen from the Dominican Republic, on charges of voting by an alien. She registered to vote in December 2021 and voted in both the primary and general elections in 2022.

Almonte-Rosa is now subject to denaturalization if she is found guilty.

“This suspect is charged with illegally voting after she voted in the 2022 elections in New Jersey, before she was naturalized as a citizen,” said DHS Secretary Markwayne Mullin. “The Obama Administration let her into the country, and the Biden Administration approved her naturalization.

“The Trump Administration will always protect the integrity of our election systems, because we cannot allow even one American vote to be stolen by a foreigner who has no right to make decisions for our country. If you are a non-citizen and you vote in our elections, we will hunt you down and arrest you.”

Almonte-Rosa was lawfully admitted to the United States in August 2016 under the Obama Administration. She then applied for naturalization in May 2023, which was approved in March 2024 by the Biden Administration. She was naturalized in April 2024.