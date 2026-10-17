Economic Advisers: DSA Policy Cost

A new bombshell report by the Council of Economic Advisers reveals the true cost of Democrats’ extreme DSA (Democrat Socialists of America) policies – warning, in summary when effectuated, these policies will cost American taxpayers $49 trillion over ten years. That is more than the current national debt accumulated over 250 years and would destroy the economy of the United States of America.
Extreme Liberal Democrats are pushing to reopen the southern border, end mass deportations, and grant mass amnesty— imposing hundreds of billions of dollars in costs to hardworking American taxpayers and putting the safety of our communities at risk. The White House has put together a web site that illustrates these costs at this link.
The debt clock currently shows:
The True Cost of Democrats’ Extreme Open Borders— Mass Amnesty Socialist Policies:
- The CEA currently estimates that the lifetime cost of an illegal alien in the United States is $166,716 per illegal alien, amounting to $1.4-$1.9 trillion in total.
- Democrats’ extreme socialist platform wants to give illegal aliens free healthcare and government programs— putting illegal aliens over the American people.
- The CEA estimates that if Democrats prevail in their push for amnesty for all, federal spending for programs such as SNAP, HUD housing assistance, and Medicaid will EXPLODE in cost.
- SNAP benefits would jump to $3.6 billion to $4.7 billion in NEW costs per year.
- HUD housing assistance will increase by $2.3 billion to $3 billion per year.
- Medicaid will increase from $30 billion to $40 billion per year.
- Together, these programs will add $36 billion to $47 billion in federal spending each year, or $361 billion to $475 billion over the next decade.
- Over ten years, the full suite of DSA immigration policies would cost taxpayers $49 TRILLION, over $350,000 per household – for American taxpayers over the next ten years if the Democratic Socialists of America’s top policies were adopted.
The contrast is clear: While radical Democrats push open-border policies, President Trump and Republicans are putting Americans first—securing the border, deporting the WORST OF THE WORST dangerous criminal illegal aliens, and restoring law and order. The American people voted for secure borders and rejected the radical Democrats’ lawless agenda that threatens public safety, economic security, the rule of law, and our way of life.
In contrast, under President Donald J. Trump:
- Over 3 million illegal aliens have left the U.S. since President Trump returned to office. When analyzed further, the Department of Homeland Security estimated last year that 2.5 million illegals left the country. Maintaining that pace through 2029 would REDUCE the federal spending burden by $26.7-$33.7 billion a year.
- The Trump Administration has not released a single illegal alien at the border into the U.S. for sixteen consecutive months.
- Southwest border apprehensions were down 94% in August from the monthly average under Biden.
- CBP has seized 73% more drugs this fiscal year through August than it seized during the same period of FY 2024.
- The number of Americans dying from drug overdoses and fentanyl poisoning has dropped as the Trump Administration saves lives by stopping the flow of deadly drugs and dismantling fentanyl networks.
- The Department of Homeland Security conducted more than 206 million benefits eligibility checks in 2025, ensuring that public benefits are preserved for Americans.
- ICE has arrested more than 10,000 gang members and more than 2,100 known or suspected terrorists during President Trump’s second term.
- ICE more than doubled its number of officers and agents from 10,000 to 22,000.
- Seven out of the 10 safest cities in America are cooperating with ICE, proving that American streets are safer when state officials work hand-in-hand with federal law enforcement.
- The Trump Administration returned temporary protected status to its original purpose—temporary—after Democrats allowed it to be abused as de-facto amnesty program.
- The State Department paused immigrant visa processing for 75 countries whose migrants take welfare from the American people at unacceptable rates.
- More than 157,000 migrant children — many of whom were lost by the Biden Administration and were victims of sex and labor trafficking — have been located.
- The Laken Riley Act was signed into law by President Trump, ensuring illegal aliens charged with violent crimes are detained.
- President Trump and Republicans’ landmark Working Families Tax Cuts delivered the largest-ever investment in border security — allowing the Trump Administration to permanently secure the border.
- That success was compounded by the historic Secure America Act, Republicans’ second reconciliation bill signed into law by President Trump that ensures our agents are fully funded for years to come— blocking Democrats’ future attempts to defund federal law enforcement.
President Donald J. Trump’s Administration will always put AMERICA FIRST, ensure Americans are protected, the border is secure, deportations continue, and the Radical Left running the Democrat Party will never turn the United States into a Communist country.