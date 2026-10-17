Economic Advisers: DSA Policy Cost

A new bombshell report by the Council of Economic Advisers reveals the true cost of Democrats’ extreme DSA (Democrat Socialists of America) policies – warning, in summary when effectuated, these policies will cost American taxpayers $49 trillion over ten years. That is more than the current national debt accumulated over 250 years and would destroy the economy of the United States of America.

Extreme Liberal Democrats are pushing to reopen the southern border, end mass deportations, and grant mass amnesty— imposing hundreds of billions of dollars in costs to hardworking American taxpayers and putting the safety of our communities at risk. The White House has put together a web site that illustrates these costs at this link.

The debt clock currently shows:

The True Cost of Democrats’ Extreme Open Borders— Mass Amnesty Socialist Policies:

The CEA currently estimates that the lifetime cost of an illegal alien in the United States is $166,716 per illegal alien, amounting to $1.4-$1.9 trillion in total.

Democrats’ extreme socialist platform wants to give illegal aliens free healthcare and government programs— putting illegal aliens over the American people.

The CEA estimates that if Democrats prevail in their push for amnesty for all, federal spending for programs such as SNAP, HUD housing assistance, and Medicaid will EXPLODE in cost. SNAP benefits would jump to $3.6 billion to $4.7 billion in NEW costs per year. HUD housing assistance will increase by $2.3 billion to $3 billion per year. Medicaid will increase from $30 billion to $40 billion per year. Together, these programs will add $36 billion to $47 billion in federal spending each year, or $361 billion to $475 billion over the next decade.

Over ten years, the full suite of DSA immigration policies would cost taxpayers $49 TRILLION, over $350,000 per household – for American taxpayers over the next ten years if the Democratic Socialists of America’s top policies were adopted.

The contrast is clear: While radical Democrats push open-border policies, President Trump and Republicans are putting Americans first—securing the border, deporting the WORST OF THE WORST dangerous criminal illegal aliens, and restoring law and order. The American people voted for secure borders and rejected the radical Democrats’ lawless agenda that threatens public safety, economic security, the rule of law, and our way of life.

In contrast, under President Donald J. Trump:

President Donald J. Trump’s Administration will always put AMERICA FIRST, ensure Americans are protected, the border is secure, deportations continue, and the Radical Left running the Democrat Party will never turn the United States into a Communist country.