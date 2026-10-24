President Trump Restored Sovereignty

In less than two years, the Trump Administration has delivered the largest reduction in the illegal alien population in modern history, driven illegal crossings to an all-time low, and enacted sweeping reforms that finally put American citizens first. President Donald J. Trump was returned to office with a clear mandate to end the criminal invasion Democrats allowed to overwhelm communities, drain public resources, and endanger public safety. Here is how it happened.
Historic Progress: The Numbers
The Trump Administration reversed years of open border policies and produced the largest sustained drop in the illegal alien population in modern American history.
- The illegal alien population has been reduced by at least 2.3 million, with more than three million migrants leaving the country during President Trump’s second term — the largest reduction in illegal immigration in modern history.
- Nearly 1.2 million illegal aliens have been deported or removed, and nearly 1.3 million illegal alien arrests have been carried out.
- The United States recorded negative net migration in 2025 for the first time in at least 50 years.
- Catch-and-release was ended, delivering 17 straight months of zero releases at the border and zero Border Patrol releases in FY2026 — the first fiscal year in U.S. history with that result.
- Illegal southern border crossings were cut by 95% from Biden-era levels in FY2026, recording the lowest number of illegal border crossings in American history.
- Nationwide encounters in FY2026 were the lowest in agency history (under 380,000), compared with roughly 2.7 million per year under Biden.
- Entries by asylum seekers at U.S.-Mexico entry points have been slashed by 99.9%.
- Asylum is now granted in just 7% of cases, down from more than 50% under Biden.
- The immigration court backlog has been reduced from more than 4.18 million cases to under 3.09 million — the sharpest decrease in the Executive Office for Immigration Review’s history.
- More than 12,100 gang members have been arrested, including more than 1,500 Tren de Aragua affiliates and nearly 2,000 MS-13 affiliates, along with more than 2,200 known or suspected terrorists (more than 2,000 of whom have been removed).
- Nearly one million pounds of narcotics have been seized through Customs and Border Protection in FY2026 (63% above the prior four-year average), and more than 624,000 pounds have been interdicted by the U.S. Coast Guard, including more than 260,000 pounds of cocaine in Operation Pacific Viper alone — preventing over 219 million lethal doses from entering American communities.
- Fentanyl trafficking at the southern border collapsed by 56%, and fentanyl-linked deaths plunged 22% in a single year.
- Drug overdoses have fallen by more than 40% from the Biden-era peak.
- America recorded its lowest overall death rate ever in 2025, driven in large part by sharp declines in drug fatalities.
- Migration from majority-Muslim countries has been cut by 96% since 2024 and overall migration roughly in half, with visa issuances down 89% for Africa and 81% for the Middle East.
- Border-related deaths fell nearly 80% in FY2026 compared to the Biden Administration
- International student enrollment is projected to decrease by another 111,000 compared to last year.
- More than 300,000 visas have been revoked, including at least 4,000 tied to birth tourism and 6,000 from foreign students who committed crimes or have ties to terrorism. More than 700 visas from Chinese nationals have been revoked by President Trump’s Birth Tourism Prevention Task Force since it launched in August.
- More than 157,000 unaccompanied alien children who were lost under the Biden Administration — often to sex trafficking, forced labor, and other atrocities — have been located.
Securing the Southern Border
On Day One, the Trump Administration declared a national emergency, restored physical barriers, and deployed the military to restore control at the southern border.
- President Trump declared a national border emergency on Day One and deployed thousands of military personnel to protect the southern border against invasion.
- Border wall construction was immediately ordered to resume. Approximately 290 miles of new border barriers have been constructed, including 131 miles of primary wall, with $34.3 billion obligated from the Working Families Tax Cuts Act for Smart Wall projects.
- The successful Remain in Mexico policy was reinstated.
- The Trump Administration expanded third-country removal agreements with dozens of nations to expedite deportations, enabling the removal of more than 25,000 illegal aliens to countries other than their own.
- The failed Biden-era CBP One app was repurposed into a self-deportation tool.
- The Pentagon created National Defense Areas along the border in New Mexico and Texas, where illegal crossers can be charged with trespassing on a military installation.
- Visa processing was paused for 75 high-risk countries, visa interview waiver categories were tightened to require most applicants to attend in-person interviews, and a new visa integrity fee along with several other new fees was implemented to enhance the integrity of the visa application process and deter overstays.
- Temporary Protected Status was terminated for 13 countries, including Somalia, Venezuela, and Haiti.
- Refugee resettlement was immediately suspended and the number of refugees admitted was dramatically reduced.
- Illicit fentanyl and its core precursors were designated as Weapons of Mass Destruction, enabling harsher penalties, expanded seizure authorities, and treating this poison with the full force of national security tools.
- The de minimis loophole was closed, ending the flow of millions of uninspected packages that traffickers used to smuggle fentanyl precursors and finished product into the country.
Migration through the Darién Gap collapsed by more than 99%, choking off a major transit route used under the prior administration.
Expanding Interior Enforcement and Accelerating Deportations
The Trump Administration has expanded enforcement capacity, accelerated removals, and targeted the criminal networks that exploit the border.
- Immigration court hearings have been accelerated while welcoming the largest-ever class of new immigration judges.
- The immigration enforcement workforce has been expanded, including more than doubling the number of ICE agents and record high Border Patrol staffing.
- Federal immigration detention capacity has been dramatically expanded, including opening the largest migrant detention facility in U.S. history.
- Deportation flights have been accelerated to record highs, and a record was set for the highest number of illegal aliens arrested in a month in August.
- More than 2,500 agreements have been secured with state and local law enforcement under Immigration and Nationality Act Section 287(g).
- President Trump signed the Laken Riley Act into law, requiring detention of illegal aliens charged with serious crimes.
- President Trump invoked the Alien Enemies Act to expeditiously deport violent illegal alien gang members.
- Over ten Latin American cartels were designated as terrorist groups, including Tren de Aragua, MS-13, and Clan del Golfo.
- Major immigration enforcement operations were launched in cities around the country, including Metro Surge, Midway Blitz, and Catahoula Crunch.
- The Victims of Immigration Crime Engagement Office was re-launched to assist Americans harmed by immigrant crime after it was shuttered under Biden.
- The practice of conducting neighborhood investigations of potential new citizens was restored to verify their claims and ensure a full picture of their character.
- Enforcement of the federal requirement that illegal aliens register with the government was resumed, with criminal penalties for those who refuse.
- So-called sanctuary policies were terminated in Washington, D.C., while moving to strip federal funding from sanctuary jurisdictions.
- A stipend program and fine program were launched to incentivize self-deportation and reduce costs.
Tightening Legal Migration and Protecting American Workers
The Trump Administration has reformed legal immigration pathways, ended abuses of temporary programs, and restored priority for American workers and wages.
- Entry of H-1B aliens was restricted unless their petition is accompanied by a $100,000 payment, the random selection process for H-1B registrations was ended, and H-1B lottery registrations were driven down 38% for FY2027 under the new merit-based system, with no second selection planned.
- Bonds of up to $15,000 were implemented for visa applications from citizens of high-risk countries, and student visa applicants are required to make their social media public for screening.
- The practice of granting automatic extensions of employment authorization documents was ended.
- Access to immigrant work permits was restricted, prioritizing U.S. workers and tightening security.
- Employers’ ability to pay substandard wages to foreign workers in certain visa programs was ended to protect American workers.
- A fixed time period of program completion or four years, whichever is shorter, was established for foreign students and exchange visitors.
- The data schools must provide on students studying in the U.S. was significantly expanded, including information on programs of study, funding sources, graduation dates, and more.
- The $1 million Trump Gold Card was launched as a path to residency for vetted, high-value applicants.
- A new policy was established that generally requires aliens in the U.S. temporarily to return to their home countries to apply for a green card.
- The citizenship test was reformed to better assess aliens’ understanding of American history, government, and values, and to better ensure aliens meet all eligibility requirements.
- Naturalization fees were raised so American taxpayers are no longer subsidizing the process.
- An unprecedented denaturalization effort was launched targeting those who fraudulently obtained U.S. citizenship.
- President Trump signed an Executive Order ending birth tourism and launched a dedicated Birth Tourism Prevention Task Force that has already revoked thousands of visas.
Protecting Taxpayers, Communities, and the Rule of Law
The Trump Administration has closed access to taxpayer benefits for illegal aliens, strengthened verification systems, and secured legal authority to enforce immigration law.
- Illegal aliens were banned from more than a dozen taxpayer-funded healthcare programs.
- Foreign nationals — including green card holders — were banned from accessing Small Business Administration loans intended for American entrepreneurs.
- Government-backed mortgage financing for illegal aliens and H-1B visa holders was ended.
- The human trafficking hotline was upgraded.
- Use of federal assistance and grant funding to provide services to illegal aliens was prohibited.
- Illegal aliens were blocked from accessing federal funds for higher education programming.
- Illegal aliens were barred from abusing refundable individual income tax credit benefits.
- Data sharing programs on illegal aliens receiving taxpayer-funded health insurance benefits were commenced.
- The financial system was secured against illegal aliens by urging financial institutions to detect and report illicit activity.
- A new remittance tax was implemented on money sent out of the country by illegal aliens.
- More than 206 million benefits eligibility checks were conducted in 2025.
- The Systematic Alien Verification for Entitlements (SAVE) program was enhanced to ensure noncitizens cannot vote in U.S. elections while moving to purge tens of thousands of illegal aliens from states’ voter rolls.
- Strict English proficiency and residency requirements were implemented for commercial driver’s license holders. The emergency removal of 110 commercial driver’s license schools associated with more than 5,000 drivers who failed English language proficiency tests was ordered, and more than 20,000 truckers who failed to meet enhanced English proficiency standards were removed from U.S. roads. As a result, traffic fatalities fell to record lows in 2025.
- An aggressive crackdown on asylum fraud was launched.
- A new visa restriction policy was implemented for family members and associates of individuals sanctioned over ties to fentanyl trafficking.
- The Supreme Court affirmed the Trump Administration’s authority to remove green card holders who threaten American communities, upheld the policy to swiftly turn back illegal aliens seeking asylum before they set foot on U.S. soil, affirmed full discretion over Temporary Protected Status designations and terminations, allowed the Safe Third Country deportation program to continue, and allowed the Administration to end the Biden-era Cubans, Haitians, Nicaraguans, and Venezuelans (CHNV) parole scheme.
- A federal appeals court affirmed the Trump Administration’s expedited removal policy, accelerating deportations of illegal aliens.
- President Trump signed the Secure America Act into law, delivering $70 billion in vital homeland security funding for ICE and CBP.
- President Trump signed the Working Families Tax Cuts into law, providing a record $165 billion for border security — including funding for border wall construction, expanded state and local law enforcement partnerships, reimbursements to states that suffered under the Biden-era crisis, and much more.
- President Trump signed the Homeland Security and Further Additional Continuing Appropriations Act, 2026, into law, providing more than $18 billion for CBP, $10 billion for ICE, and $123 million for Citizenship and Immigration Services, and signed the Full-Year Continuing Appropriations and Extensions Act, 2025, providing a $485 million budget increase for ICE.
- President Trump signed the HALT Fentanyl Act into law, permanently classifying fentanyl analogs as Schedule I drugs and closing chemical loopholes traffickers had exploited for years.