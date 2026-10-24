President Trump Restored Sovereignty

In less than two years, the Trump Administration has delivered the largest reduction in the illegal alien population in modern history, driven illegal crossings to an all-time low, and enacted sweeping reforms that finally put American citizens first. President Donald J. Trump was returned to office with a clear mandate to end the criminal invasion Democrats allowed to overwhelm communities, drain public resources, and endanger public safety. Here is how it happened.

Historic Progress: The Numbers

The Trump Administration reversed years of open border policies and produced the largest sustained drop in the illegal alien population in modern American history.

Securing the Southern Border

On Day One, the Trump Administration declared a national emergency, restored physical barriers, and deployed the military to restore control at the southern border.

President Trump declared a national border emergency on Day One and deployed thousands of military personnel to protect the southern border against invasion.

Border wall construction was immediately ordered to resume. Approximately 290 miles of new border barriers have been constructed, including 131 miles of primary wall, with $34.3 billion obligated from the Working Families Tax Cuts Act for Smart Wall projects.

The successful Remain in Mexico policy was reinstated.

The Trump Administration expanded third-country removal agreements with dozens of nations to expedite deportations, enabling the removal of more than 25,000 illegal aliens to countries other than their own.

The failed Biden-era CBP One app was repurposed into a self-deportation tool.

The Pentagon created National Defense Areas along the border in New Mexico and Texas, where illegal crossers can be charged with trespassing on a military installation.

Visa processing was paused for 75 high-risk countries, visa interview waiver categories were tightened to require most applicants to attend in-person interviews, and a new visa integrity fee along with several other new fees was implemented to enhance the integrity of the visa application process and deter overstays.

Temporary Protected Status was terminated for 13 countries, including Somalia, Venezuela, and Haiti.

Refugee resettlement was immediately suspended and the number of refugees admitted was dramatically reduced.

Illicit fentanyl and its core precursors were designated as Weapons of Mass Destruction, enabling harsher penalties, expanded seizure authorities, and treating this poison with the full force of national security tools.

The de minimis loophole was closed, ending the flow of millions of uninspected packages that traffickers used to smuggle fentanyl precursors and finished product into the country.

Migration through the Darién Gap collapsed by more than 99%, choking off a major transit route used under the prior administration.

Expanding Interior Enforcement and Accelerating Deportations

The Trump Administration has expanded enforcement capacity, accelerated removals, and targeted the criminal networks that exploit the border.

Immigration court hearings have been accelerated while welcoming the largest-ever class of new immigration judges.

The immigration enforcement workforce has been expanded, including more than doubling the number of ICE agents and record high Border Patrol staffing.

Federal immigration detention capacity has been dramatically expanded, including opening the largest migrant detention facility in U.S. history.

Deportation flights have been accelerated to record highs, and a record was set for the highest number of illegal aliens arrested in a month in August.

More than 2,500 agreements have been secured with state and local law enforcement under Immigration and Nationality Act Section 287(g).

President Trump signed the Laken Riley Act into law, requiring detention of illegal aliens charged with serious crimes.

President Trump invoked the Alien Enemies Act to expeditiously deport violent illegal alien gang members.

Over ten Latin American cartels were designated as terrorist groups, including Tren de Aragua, MS-13, and Clan del Golfo.

Major immigration enforcement operations were launched in cities around the country, including Metro Surge, Midway Blitz, and Catahoula Crunch.

The Victims of Immigration Crime Engagement Office was re-launched to assist Americans harmed by immigrant crime after it was shuttered under Biden.

The practice of conducting neighborhood investigations of potential new citizens was restored to verify their claims and ensure a full picture of their character.

Enforcement of the federal requirement that illegal aliens register with the government was resumed, with criminal penalties for those who refuse.

So-called sanctuary policies were terminated in Washington, D.C., while moving to strip federal funding from sanctuary jurisdictions.

A stipend program and fine program were launched to incentivize self-deportation and reduce costs.

Tightening Legal Migration and Protecting American Workers

The Trump Administration has reformed legal immigration pathways, ended abuses of temporary programs, and restored priority for American workers and wages.

Entry of H-1B aliens was restricted unless their petition is accompanied by a $100,000 payment, the random selection process for H-1B registrations was ended, and H-1B lottery registrations were driven down 38% for FY2027 under the new merit-based system, with no second selection planned.

Bonds of up to $15,000 were implemented for visa applications from citizens of high-risk countries, and student visa applicants are required to make their social media public for screening.

The practice of granting automatic extensions of employment authorization documents was ended.

Access to immigrant work permits was restricted, prioritizing U.S. workers and tightening security.

Employers’ ability to pay substandard wages to foreign workers in certain visa programs was ended to protect American workers.

A fixed time period of program completion or four years, whichever is shorter, was established for foreign students and exchange visitors.

The data schools must provide on students studying in the U.S. was significantly expanded, including information on programs of study, funding sources, graduation dates, and more.

The $1 million Trump Gold Card was launched as a path to residency for vetted, high-value applicants.

A new policy was established that generally requires aliens in the U.S. temporarily to return to their home countries to apply for a green card.

The citizenship test was reformed to better assess aliens’ understanding of American history, government, and values, and to better ensure aliens meet all eligibility requirements.

Naturalization fees were raised so American taxpayers are no longer subsidizing the process.

An unprecedented denaturalization effort was launched targeting those who fraudulently obtained U.S. citizenship.

President Trump signed an Executive Order ending birth tourism and launched a dedicated Birth Tourism Prevention Task Force that has already revoked thousands of visas.

Protecting Taxpayers, Communities, and the Rule of Law

The Trump Administration has closed access to taxpayer benefits for illegal aliens, strengthened verification systems, and secured legal authority to enforce immigration law.