Kansas Criminal Invaders Captured

Just when Oklahoman’s thought our southern neighbors had the greatest issue with illegal invasion, Kansas gains attention with criminals who victimize citizens. The United States Department of Homeland Security (DHS) released details Monday highlighting examples of the worst illegal invaders arrested by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) with criminal histories in the state of Kansas, including convictions for murder, indecent liberties with a child, rape, drug trafficking, and robbery.

DHS Secretary Markwayne Mullin

“The disastrous open-border policies of the Biden Administration led to millions of illegal aliens flooding into our country. They brought crime and destruction into every state, including the great state of Kansas,” said DHS Secretary Markwayne Mullin. “In recent months, the brave patriots of ICE have arrested murderers, pedophiles, rapists, drug traffickers, and robbers. Thanks to President Trump’s leadership, ICE has been unleashed to arrest these dangerous illegals and get them off our streets. No matter where they are, no matter which state they try to hide in, we will not stop until we have arrested and removed as many illegal aliens as possible so that we can make America safe again.”

Recent arrests of illegal aliens with criminal histories in Kansas include:

Omar Israel Hernandez, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, arrested by ICE in July. His criminal history includes a conviction for first-degree murder in Wyandotte County, Kansas.

Alberto Estrada, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, arrested by ICE in October. His criminal history includes convictions for aggravated indecent liberties with a child and rape in Ellsworth, Kansas.

Greg Chukwuka Orji, a criminal illegal alien from Nigeria, arrested by ICE in September. His criminal history includes convictions for dangerous drugs and possession with intent to distribute fentanyl in Hutchinson, Kansas.

Oscar Sanchez-Corona, an illegal alien from Mexico, arrested by ICE in Shawnee, Kansas, in August. His criminal history includes convictions for use or possess drug paraphernalia to introduce in human body, criminal damage to property, and operating a motor vehicle without a license, as well as arrests for driving under the influence of liquor and illegal entry. ICE deported him on September 4.

Jose Luis Rauda-Diaz, a criminal illegal alien from El Salvador, arrested by ICE in July. His criminal history includes convictions for aggravated robbery and TWO counts of possession of a weapon in Emporia, Kansas.

As a reminder for Dumocrats, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) is the enforcement agency tasked with following law passed by the U.S. Congress and signed by the President of the United States of America. If you don’t like the law, then your elected representatives can change it. Or you and your loved ones are welcome to move to Haiti or some other lawless land.

In a recent interview the Democrat Candidate for Congress (OK 1st District), John Croisant, suggested invading criminals were just newcomers trying to make a living. Look closely at the photos above, read the caption and click on the links for more information. After discussing issues with this member of the Tulsa Public School Board, we talked (debated) national issues in the second half of the discussion.

Croisant suggest illegal newcomers were law abiding, hard working contributors to the economy.

I asked him, if I robbed a bank then got a regular job, was I a bank-robber or a regular employee?

Democrat John Croisant will face Republican Mark Tedford in the general election November 3, 2026.