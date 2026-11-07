Pediatrics Plus Opens Farm Campus

Pediatrics Plus, a leader in pediatric healthcare and therapy services across Oklahoma, Arkansas, Texas and Missouri, hosted a grand opening and ribbon cutting for its newest Farm in Tahlequah. This week’s celebration marked the organization’s first Farm location in Oklahoma and a major milestone in providing comprehensive, hands-on therapy services to families in the region.

Located at 18645 S. Bryant Road, the Tahlequah Farm expands Pediatrics Plus’ innovative, nature-based therapy model to Oklahoma, combining occupational therapy (OT), physical therapy (PT), speech therapy (ST), and applied behavior analysis (ABA) with outdoor, play-based experiences designed to empower children to conquer their world. As the organization’s first Farm campus in the region, the expansion increases access to specialized pediatric therapy services for children and families while creating new opportunities for collaboration with schools, providers and community partners.

“This is an exciting step for Pediatrics Plus as we increase access to specialized healthcare for kids in Oklahoma,” said Scott Street, CEO of Pediatrics Plus. “We believe therapy should reflect the world children live in — dynamic, sensory-rich, and full of opportunity — and the Tahlequah Farm allows us to provide that. We are grateful for the support and warm welcome from the Northeast Oklahoma community, and we are eager to serve this region’s families.”

Oklahoma Senator Avery Frix, who has called the project “a transformative addition to northeast Oklahoma,” joined local leaders in celebrating the groundbreaking.

“The opening of The Farm represents a meaningful investment in Oklahoma’s children and future,” Frix said. “By bringing specialized therapy, Pediatrics Plus is helping children build skills and confidence they can carry with them into adulthood. We’re proud to welcome The Farm to Tahlequah and celebrate the opportunities it creates for families in our community.”

The Tahlequah Farm features interactive spaces such as animal care areas, sensory gardens, outdoor classrooms and therapy zones where children can strengthen motor skills, communication and life skills through purposeful play. They’ll feed and groom animals, collect eggs, plant and harvest gardens — all while gaining important life skills in an environment designed to help them conquer their world.

During the grand opening event, families, community members and providers enjoyed a free Open House and Special Needs Resource Fair featuring organizations that support children and families with special needs throughout Northeast Oklahoma. Participating organizations included SoonerStart, Sprout & Shine, Tahlequah Community Playhouse Penguin Project, Cherokee County Health Department, NEO Health, Disability Rights of Oklahoma, Circle of Care and Tahlequah Police and Fire Departments.

The event provided a one-stop opportunity for families to connect with community partners and learn more about available resources and support services. Sasha Blackfox-Qualls, who serves on the District 1 Tribal Council of the Cherokee Nation, as well as the CEO and president of the Tahlequah Area Chamber, also joined Pediatrics Plus leadership for a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

“Pediatrics Plus is changing lives for children across our region by giving them the tools and resources to be the best they can be,” CEO & President of the Tahlequah Area Chamber of Commerce Nathan Reed said. “We are so thankful they chose Tahlequah as their newest addition for the Farm, and we can’t wait to see the impact their work will have on our families.”