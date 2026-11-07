First Lady Hosts Russia and Ukraine

First Lady Melania Trump gathered leaders from Russia and Ukraine at the White House Thursday. The occasion is believed to mark the first time in American history that a First Lady has personally brought representatives of two nations actively at war together to the White House for diplomacy. The unprecedented gathering united key officials from both nations who played instrumental roles in establishing the local ceasefire in Oleshky.

First Lady Melania Trump

“Now, we must use the courage we brought to Oleshky to find common ground through a shared concern for the suffering of innocent people. Together, we can create something more enduring than a temporary ceasefire. Let us see Oleshky as a spark in a world of darkness, capable of illuminating the best in humanity. Build a powerful flame of peace, visible to the world. Ignite hope, foster cooperation, and brighten a path toward lasting peace,” said the First Lady.

Mrs. Trump detailed her role as Exclusive Intermediary in securing the ceasefire, facilitating the delivery of humanitarian aid to the region, and organizing the safe evacuation of nearly 800 people.

“My role as Exclusive Intermediary was memorialized in written agreements drafted and signed by both Russia and Ukraine,” the First Lady shared. “I was involved in every stage of the planning. I reviewed demining plans, aerial images, assessed roadways, and discussed evacuation routes, hospital access, vehicles, and medical resources. I was made aware of the preferred dates and timing of the operation.”

First Lady Melania Trump acknowledged, “The ceasefire in Oleshky would not be possible without President Putin and President Zelensky. Their cooperation establishes a meaningful precedent for advancing peace throughout the region.”

Ukrainian representatives presented First Lady Melania Trump with President Zelensky’s award, Ukraine’s Order of Princess Olga, First Class, the highest degree of this prestigious state honor. The award recognizes Mrs. Trump’s leadership in securing the ceasefire in Oleshky, which enabled the evacuation of 800 individuals.

Ukraine’s Order of Princess Olga, First Class

Mrs. Trump concluded her historic speech by presenting the highest-ranking leaders in attendance with letters she had written to President Putin and President Zelensky.

Following her remarks, Mrs. Trump invited the distinguished guests to view two historic artifacts from the White House collection, which she personally selected as powerful symbols of peace.

The first, a late 18th-century medicine chest, was removed from the White House after British forces set the building on fire during the War of 1812. Once adversaries, the United States and Great Britain ultimately established a strong alliance

The First Lady also presented an 1899 Presentation Cup, gifted to French Ambassador M. Jules Cambon in recognition of France’s diplomatic efforts to negotiate peace and bring the Spanish-American War to an end.

Mrs. Trump’s remarks, as prepared for delivery, are below:

Oleshky, a Spark in a World of Darkness that Can Illuminate the Best in Humanity

First Lady Melania Trump

Oleshky will forever unite the brave individuals gathered at the White House today.

We have chosen humanity over war.

Undeniably, the lives of innocent people must transcend the divisions of war.

I hope Oleshky inspires greater peace. Every significant transformation begins with a small spark.

What matters is not the modesty of this beginning, but the determination to turn it into something extraordinary.

Now, we must use the courage we brought to Oleshky to find common ground through a shared concern for the suffering of innocent people. Together, we can create something more enduring than a temporary ceasefire.

Let us see Oleshky as a spark in a world of darkness, capable of illuminating the best in humanity. Build a powerful flame of peace, visible to the world. Ignite hope, foster cooperation, and brighten a path toward lasting peace.

I became aware of the severity of the humanitarian crisis in Oleshky in September. Recognizing the urgency, I acted immediately and directed my representative, Marc Beckman, to engage with Russia and Ukraine on my behalf, to pursue peace in Oleshky.

Both nations welcomed my participation, acknowledging that previous efforts to establish a ceasefire in the region had not succeeded.

Russia and Ukraine honored our relationship and agreed to work with me in the capacity of Exclusive Intermediary to establish a ceasefire in Oleshky and the surrounding Kherson region.

Our shared objective was to deliver critical humanitarian aid to Oleshky residents and establish a safe evacuation route for civilians.

My role as Exclusive Intermediary was memorialized in written agreements drafted and signed by both Russia and Ukraine.

Marc and I began our work using the communication channels we had previously established to reunite children with their families in Russia and Ukraine. Humanitarian, military, and government officials from Russia and Ukraine worked diligently to coordinate every aspect of the operation.

I was involved in every stage of the planning. I reviewed demining plans, aerial images, assessed roadways, and discussed evacuation routes, hospital access, vehicles, and medical resources. I was made aware of the preferred dates and timing of the operation.

My communication with Russia and Ukraine was extensive, professional, detailed, and highly cooperative. Marc and I did everything possible to support both nations in advancing their shared commitment to reach a ceasefire in Oleshky.

We fulfilled our responsibilities at every stage, collaborating with Russian and Ukrainian teams through completion. Russia and Ukraine signed the agreements in both languages on Friday, October 23rd, 2026.

I commend both sides for your good-faith efforts to define and implement all components of this sophisticated ceasefire.

I would like to welcome Mr. Kirill Dmitriev, Special Envoy to President Putin of the Russian Federation, to the podium to say a few words. Thank you for your cooperation and professionalism.

My deepest appreciation to Ms. Yana Lantratova, Commissioner for Human Rights in the Russian Federation. Your dedication brings hope and dignity to those devastated by the war.

Freedom exists only when the mind is without fear. It is both an ethical and intellectual condition.

A free world is one where people can live with dignity, truth, and knowledge, without fear. To soar freely beneath the sun, we must have the promise of life without oppression.

For a brief period, Oleshky residents enjoyed relief from the psychological horrors of war. For innocent people living in the shadow of war, freedom is more personal than we can fully understand. It is found in the simplest moments of life.

Last week in Oleshky and neighboring areas of Kherson, people experienced the simple joys of life for the first time since 2022. They walked down familiar streets without fear of explosions.

Four brave American journalists entered the war-torn region to document the wishes of Oleshky’s residents. Working in the true spirit of journalism, Newsmax provided transparency, accountability, and protection to safeguard the truth. Thanks to these journalists, who are with us here today.

The leaders of Russia and Ukraine worked to establish calm. Food, clean water, and medicine entered the area, and nearly 800 people left their homes in search of safety, loved ones, and a renewed sense of being.

Mr. David Arakhamina, faction leader of the Servant of the People party of Ukraine, is also with us today. Please join me and share a few words.

Thank you President Zelensky and the nation of Ukraine for this highest honor – the Order of Princess Olga, First Class.

My tremendous gratitude to Mr. Dmytro Lubinets, Ukrainian Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights, for the incredible bravery and heart you show in serving your people every day.

Imagine a young child confined to her home, unable to dream of her future because she lives in constant fear. We were not born to spend our lives hiding in terror, watching the sky for drones and missiles, or scanning the ground for mines.

What benefit is there when the lives of innocents are lost forever?

We are alive to laugh, create, explore, and love.

Let Oleshky be the modest spark that grows into a lasting flame of peace.

The ceasefire in Oleshky would not be possible without President Putin and President Zelensky. Their cooperation establishes a meaningful precedent for advancing peace throughout the region

As this historic moment concluded, I wrote personal letters to President Putin and to President Zelensky. David and Kirill, please deliver these letters to your presidents on my behalf. I trust you will ensure their safe delivery.