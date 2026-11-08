Human Services Hiring Events

Oklahoma Human Services Developmental Disabilities Services (DDS) division is actively hiring new case managers across Oklahoma, furthering its goal of making Oklahoma a no-wait state for services. As a part of the hiring effort, DDS is hosting a listening-session webinar and two in-person hiring opportunities for applicants to learn more about the position.

Case managers help people navigate the DDS waiver system and determine which services will meet their unique needs. Together, the case manager, the person receiving services, and the person’s family and support team collaborate to create an individualized plan, select service providers and build a support network.

Applicants must have:

A bachelor’s degree in a human services field or a valid, permanent Oklahoma license as approved by the Oklahoma Board of Nursing to practice professional nursing

One year of professional experience working directly with individuals with intellectual and/or developmental disabilities or in social work, case management, special education, psychology, counseling, vocational rehabilitation, physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, nursing or a closely related field

A valid driver’s license and car insurance

A background check

Bilingual case managers are especially needed to help serve the increased number of Spanish-speaking families coming onto services across the state.

“We want to ensure that Oklahomans have access to services that best meet their needs, and DDS case managers play a vital role in that process,” said DDS Division Director Beth Scrutchins. “This free webinar will provide details about this important job and share how interested applicants can make a real impact in this position. We would encourage anyone interested to come listen, and hopefully follow-up by applying to make a difference in your community.”

The webinar will provide an overview of case management including job requirements, qualifications, benefits, opportunities for advancement and a question-and-answer session. It takes place Nov. 10 at 12:30 p.m. on Microsoft Teams. Registration is not required, and the webinar is free. Applicants can access the free webinar at https://tinyurl.com/5847anmy.

Additionally, two free case manager hiring events will be held in-person on Tuesday in Oklahoma City and Tulsa with no registration required:

Nov. 10

9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Oklahoma Human Services

1124 NE 36th St

Oklahoma City, OK 73111

9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oklahoma Human Services 1124 NE 36th St Oklahoma City, OK 73111 Nov. 10

8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Oklahoma Human Services

4848 S 129th E Ave

Tulsa, OK 74134

If you are interested in applying online, please look for DDS positions in your area on our OKDHS job site: oklahomadepartmentofhumanservices.applytojob.com/apply/

About: Oklahoma Human Services helps more than one million Oklahomans each year across a wide range of services including food assistance, child support, child care, reporting abuse, disabilities services and caretaker needs among others. Our mission: We improve the quality of life of vulnerable Oklahomans by increasing people’s ability to lead safer, healthier, more independent and productive lives. Our vision: DHS provides help and offers hope to vulnerable Oklahomans through stronger practices, involved communities and a caring and engaged workforce.