U.S. AG Dismantles ‘Oversight’ Charade

Sunday morning, Attorney General Todd Blanche appeared on the Legacy Media shows and made clear that the Department of Justice will fulfill its Constitutional duty to represent the Executive Branch — and that Democrats’ explicit threats of endless investigations, impeachments, and retribution (treason?) against President Trump, Cabinet officials, and private citizens will not succeed.

U.S. Attorney General Todd Blanche

Key exchanges:

On Democrats’ threats against donors, students, and private citizens: “They’ve threatened donors, they’ve threatened individuals who are in college and might want to work for conservative institutions or for a conservative government or for President Trump, and that is extremely troubling. It should be troubling to everybody in this country.” (Watch)



“They’ve threatened donors, they’ve threatened individuals who are in college and might want to work for conservative institutions or for a conservative government or for President Trump, and that is extremely troubling. It should be troubling to everybody in this country.” (Watch) On Democrats’ claims of “oversight” vs. political retribution: “Have you been listening to the rhetoric the past couple days? You honestly think that all they’re doing is talking about their oversight obligations when they’re talking about going after basically every member of the cabinet? They’re talking about impeachments; they’re talking about going after private companies who happen to have made investments in this country over the past couple years. That is NOT oversight.” (Watch)



“Have you been listening to the rhetoric the past couple days? You honestly think that all they’re doing is talking about their oversight obligations when they’re talking about going after basically every member of the cabinet? They’re talking about impeachments; they’re talking about going after private companies who happen to have made investments in this country over the past couple years. That is NOT oversight.” (Watch) On the DOJ’s role in representing Administration officials: “In every Administration, the Department of Justice represents members of the executive who are brought in front of Congress. So, there is nothing unique to me saying that. Every Attorney General in history represents members of the Administration… I would suggest [Rep. Garcia] read the Constitution. If he doesn’t have a copy, I can arrange to send him one — but the Constitution absolutely protects members of the executive.” (Watch)



“In every Administration, the Department of Justice represents members of the executive who are brought in front of Congress. So, there is nothing unique to me saying that. Every Attorney General in history represents members of the Administration… I would suggest [Rep. Garcia] read the Constitution. If he doesn’t have a copy, I can arrange to send him one — but the Constitution absolutely protects members of the executive.” (Watch) On Democrats recycling the same playbook: “This is literally déjà vu all over again. They’ve tried this before. It didn’t work last time; it’s not going to work this time.” (Watch)

On Stephen Miller as Chief of Staff: “[Miller] will be a phenomenal Chief of Staff. The reason why you saw immediate complaints about Stephen is really fear, and they’re worried about what’s going to happen because he’s so good at his job.” (Watch)

As Greg Gutfield often notes, “examples of why you don’t hate legacy media enough.”