Commentary: In my adult life, I have never had a traditional job where I worked for someone and exchanged my time and effort for their money. I am what has become known as a serial entrepreneur. It basically means I have a number of ventures where I succeed by creating value for others.

This independence has always created a bit of awkward confusion when people I meet ask, “What do you do for a living?” Over time, I’ve come up with an answer that seems to work, by saying, “I am in the message business. Whether I’m writing a book, making a movie, running my television network, giving arena speeches, writing these weekly columns, or doing radio shows based on Winner’s Wisdom, I use a variety of vehicles to deliver a message.”

For better or for worse, words are all that we have to convey our thoughts, emotions, experiences, and feelings to others. Words are flawed at best, so we must always endeavor to be both correct and congruent when we communicate.

As I have shared with you previously, these weekly columns are reviewed by two very talented individuals who help ensure my messages are the best they can be. Being correct is a matter of using the right words in the right way, along with the right punctuation to present your thoughts. It is a challenge in these columns, as Winner’s Wisdom is presented in newspapers, magazines, and online publications around the world in a variety of languages to people from a myriad of diverse cultures. Using the wrong word or improper punctuation can deliver a false message.

The concept of congruence is ensuring that your words, deeds, and principles align. We live in a world where, when it’s all said and done, there is a lot said and very little done. Unfortunately, some say one thing and do another.

I began my radio career with weekly shows on a local radio station. This experience was a great training ground for me before I started appearing on other radio shows with a national reach. The host of that first show may have defined congruency best when he often repeated, “Don’t listen to what people say, just watch what they do.” As you go through your day today, make sure your words are correct and your actions are congruent.

Today’s the day!

Jim Stovall

About the author: Jim Stovall is the president of the Emmy-award winning Tulsa based Narrative Television Network as well as a published author of more than 50 books—eight of which have been turned into movies. He is also a highly sought-after platform speaker. He may be reached by email at Jim@JimStovall.com.