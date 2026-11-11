Project Vanguard Names John Collison

Project Vanguard, a Texas-based veterans’ organization dedicated to promoting veterans in the American workforce, has named John Collison of The BlackOak Group, LLC, as its new Oklahoma State Chair.

Project Vanguard will expand its efforts into Oklahoma, focusing on connecting military veterans with employment opportunities across the state’s energy industry. The organization’s mission is to help veterans transition into meaningful, well-paying careers while strengthening America’s energy workforce.

John Collison

“As a United States Air Force veteran, I’m excited to help bring Project Vanguard to Oklahoma,” said Collison. “Our state has a proud military tradition and a strong energy industry. This is a tremendous opportunity to put veterans to work, support Oklahoma businesses, and strengthen our state’s economy.”

Collison served in the United States Air Force from 1993 to 1996 and in the Oklahoma Air National Guard from 1996 to 1999. A former State Director for U.S. Senator Jim Inhofe, he brings decades of experience in government affairs, public policy, and economic development. Through The BlackOak Group, based in Edmond, he works with businesses, industry leaders, and policymakers throughout Oklahoma and across the country.

Project Vanguard will work with energy companies, veterans’ organizations, and workforce development partners to create career opportunities for Oklahoma veterans.

About: Project Vanguard is a national nonprofit that connects America’s military veterans with careers and advocacy opportunities in the energy and infrastructure sector. Working alongside employers and training providers and community leaders, the organization helps veterans build rewarding careers while strengthening America’s energy workforce and national security. Learn more at projectvanguard.org.