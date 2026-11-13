“Democrats Will Help Us” Caravans

Days after the midterms, caravans of illegal aliens are already marching north to the U.S. — and they’re counting on Democrats to let them in. Why wouldn’t they?

Congressional Democrats are vowing to abolish ICE, dismantle DHS, stop deportations, and hand out amnesty while border-state Democrats cut off cooperation on immigration enforcement. It’s the same open borders agenda that unleashed the worst border crisis in American history, but President Donald J. Trump isn’t letting Democrats bring it back.

Caravan Begins. Photo: Online Image Capture

The caravan, in its own words:

“There might be a light at the end of the tunnel, a way for us to get in… We believe the Democrats will help us,” said a Nicaraguan migrant who had already been deported once from the United States.



said a Nicaraguan migrant who had already been deported once from the United States. “We know that the Democrats are not going to let a point as big as the Latino vote be lost and I think they are going to give us the opportunity to reach to our new homes,” said a migrant traveling with the caravan.



said a migrant traveling with the caravan. “We hear that […] now that Congress has changed, the border has to be open. We have faith in God that [Democrats] will help us,” said a migrant heading for the border.



“From what we’ve seen in the news, yes, that is [Democrats’] intention,” said a Guatemalan migrant traveling north.

Dumocrat Caravan Underway. Photo: Online Image Capture

Since the election, Democrats have reinforced those expectations:

Border-state Democrats are already tearing down enforcement:

President Trump shut the border down — and it’s staying shut: