“Democrats Will Help Us” Caravans

Days after the midterms, caravans of illegal aliens are already marching north to the U.S. — and they’re counting on Democrats to let them in. Why wouldn’t they?
Congressional Democrats are vowing to abolish ICE, dismantle DHS, stop deportations, and hand out amnesty while border-state Democrats cut off cooperation on immigration enforcement. It’s the same open borders agenda that unleashed the worst border crisis in American history, but President Donald J. Trump isn’t letting Democrats bring it back.
The caravan, in its own words:
- “There might be a light at the end of the tunnel, a way for us to get in… We believe the Democrats will help us,” said a Nicaraguan migrant who had already been deported once from the United States.
- “We know that the Democrats are not going to let a point as big as the Latino vote be lost and I think they are going to give us the opportunity to reach to our new homes,” said a migrant traveling with the caravan.
- “We hear that […] now that Congress has changed, the border has to be open. We have faith in God that [Democrats] will help us,” said a migrant heading for the border.
“From what we’ve seen in the news, yes, that is [Democrats’] intention,” said a Guatemalan migrant traveling north.
Since the election, Democrats have reinforced those expectations:
- Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (11/9/26): “ICE is way out of control. We need to put an end to Donald Trump’s violent mass deportation machine.”
- Rep. Ayanna Pressley (11/12/26): “With our new Democratic majority, we must defend our immigrant neighbors… abolish ICE, and extend TPS.”
- Rep. Rashida Tlaib (11/10/26): “Abolish ICE now.”
- Rep.-elect Claire Valdez (11/8/26): “We have the mandate to… abolish ICE.”
- Rep. Delia Ramirez (11/8/26): “Together, we will dismantle DHS and abolish ICE.”
- Rep. Pramila Jayapal (11/8/26): “Reining in ICE and getting ICE off of our streets is another massive priority…”
- Rep. Ayanna Pressley (11/8/26): “Democrats have a mandate to abolish ICE, shut down detention centers…”
- Rep. Juan Vargas (11/8/26): “We need the people that are being deported.”
- Sen. Alex Padilla (11/4/26): “Americans have spoken. We’re sick of ICE and DHS’ lawlessness and cruelty. It’s time to rein them in…”
Border-state Democrats are already tearing down enforcement:
- Texas Gov.-elect Gina Hinojosa (11/6/26): Strict border enforcement “was a dog-and-pony show. It was political theater and nonsense.”
- Texas Lt. Gov.-elect Vikki Goodwin (11/9/26): “We need to make sure law enforcement is not aiding and abetting ICE here in Texas.”
- Houston Mayor John Whitmire (11/9/26): “We will change our policy regarding contact with ICE… Elections matter.”
- San Antonio Mayor Gina Ortiz Jones (11/6/26): “Elections matter.”
- Austin Mayor Kirk Watson (11/6/26): “I’ve said Austin ‘cannot and will not play into or perpetuate a policy of fear’ when it comes to immigration… With the change in state leadership, I anticipate being able to better partner with the state on issues… including those related to civil immigration enforcement.”
President Trump shut the border down — and it’s staying shut:
- President Donald J. Trump (11/12/26): “Here we go again! With the perceived loss by the Republicans in the Midterms – I WAS NOT ON THE BALLOT- the INVASION of our Country is taking place again. Huge CARAVANS are forming and beginning their illegal march through Mexico… But they will not be accepted! MEXICO MUST STOP THEM, NOW, and if they do not do so, the Tariffs on Mexico will be IMMEDIATELY DOUBLED… There will be no leniency!”
- White House Border Czar Tom Homan (11/11/26): “Congress may be more blue, Texas may be more blue, but the White House is red, bright red… These caravans [can] come to the border all they want. They’re not going to be released into the United States… We’re not giving one inch on this border.”
- DHS General Counsel James Percival (11/12/26): “If they do reach the southern border, they’re going to find a Border Patrol that is extremely ready. The President is still the President. The midterms don’t change that — and we are very prepared to deal with this.”