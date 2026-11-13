ICE Breaks Records

The United States Department of Homeland Security (DHS) announced yesterday that U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) broke the record for the highest number of deportations and arrests in any fiscal year in Fiscal Year 2026 (FY26), with more than 491,000 immigration arrests and more than 483,000 deportations.

In FY26, ICE carried out 483,200 deportations, which broke the record for the highest number of deportations in the agency’s history. This surpasses the previous record held by FY25, which saw 442,640 deportations.

FY26’s deportation total is almost the same as all three full fiscal years under the Biden Administration (FY22, FY23, and FY24) combined, at 486,000. FY26’s total is also more than eight times the number of deportations in Biden’s first fiscal year, as FY21 saw just over 59,000 deportations.

FY26’s arrest total includes nearly 475,000 administrative arrests, which is by far the highest total in ICE’s history.

FY26’s arrest total is greater than the entirety of the three full fiscal years under the Biden Administration (FY22, FY23, and FY24) combined, at less than 427,000. It is also more than six times the number of arrests in Biden’s first fiscal year, as FY21 saw just over 74,000 arrests.

In the month of September, ICE carried out more than 48,000 arrests, as well as 44,000 removals. This arrest total represents a more than 300% increase over the average September during the Biden Administration.

This follows several record-breaking months, with August shattering the record for the most illegal aliens arrested by ICE in a single month, at 50,925. This broke the previous record held by July 2026, which saw 50,208 illegal aliens arrested. The record prior to July was held by June 2026, when 43,900 illegal aliens were arrested.

“I couldn’t be prouder of the brave men and women of ICE, who just broke more historic records,” said DHS Secretary Markwayne Mullin. “Fiscal Year 2026 saw the highest number of ICE deportations and arrests for any year in ICE’s history. September 2026 was the best September in ICE’s history in terms of arrests. The total number of ICE arrests in Fiscal Year 2026 was more than all three full fiscal years under Biden combined, as the patriots of ICE work around the clock to make America safe again. Thanks to President Trump’s leadership, ICE has been unleashed to target and remove illegal aliens so that we can save American lives.”

Under President Trump’s leadership, more than 3 million migrants have left the U.S. As of October, we have now deported nearly 1.2 million illegal aliens and arrested over 1.25 million illegal aliens.

Below are some examples of the worst illegal aliens arrested by ICE during FY26:

Josue David Carranza-Castellon, an illegal alien from Honduras, arrested by ICE in June 2026 at Newark International Airport in New Jersey. He was attempting to flee the country due to being wanted on charges of homicide – negligent manslaughter with a vehicle in Maryland. His criminal history includes a prior conviction for fourth-degree sex offense and an arrest for lewd or lascivious acts with a minor.

Giovanna Mercedes Moreno Occhipinti, an illegal alien from Venezuela, arrested by ICE in May 2026. She has been charged with unlawful use of weapon and weapons offense after her alleged participation in a Tren de Aragua-involved mass shooting at a house party in Chicago in December 2024. She allegedly drove the vehicle while two shooters inside the vehicle opened fire on the party, killing three people and injuring several others, and then helped the shooters evade law enforcement after the crime.

Georgii Gabiev, an illegal alien from Russia, arrested by ICE in June 2026 in Brooklyn, New York. Gabiev had pleaded guilty to criminal vehicular homicide after causing a crash that killed American truck driver Tim Tarnowski in Chippewa County, Minnesota in March 2024. At the time of the crash, Gabiev was watching a video about learning English on his iPad while driving. He served just 120 days in jail after his guilty plea.

Felipe Linares De Oliveira Dell Aquilla, an illegal alien from Brazil, arrested by ICE in June 2026 in Mooresville, North Carolina. He previously served as the commander of Primeiro Comando Da Capital (PCC) and Comando Vermelho (CV), both of which are designated Foreign Terrorist Organizations (FTOs). He has an international warrant in his home country for criminal association and extortion. At the time of his arrest, he was holding his own wife hostage as he prepared to flee to Mexico.

Soili Xiomara Aparicio-Santos, an illegal alien from Honduras, arrested by ICE in April 2026. She had previously been convicted of second-degree attempted murder, first and second-degree attempted assault, and endangering the welfare of a child after she attempted to smother her one-day-old son with a pillow in New York. Local authorities cooperated with ICE and notified ICE law enforcement ahead of her release. ICE deported Aparicio-Santos on April 15.

Rajinder Kumar, an illegal alien from India, arrested by ICE in April 2026. He has been charged with criminally negligent homicide and reckless endangering after he jackknifed his semi-truck and trailer in Deschutes County, Oregon, causing a wreck that killed a newlywed couple. Despite ICE lodging a detainer for Kumar after his arrest, sanctuary politicians refused to honor it and released him in April. ICE arrested him later the same month.

Raul Genesis Ortiz Moran, an illegal alien from Mexico, arrested by ICE in July 2026. He has been charged with second-degree murder and aggravated sexual battery after he allegedly sexually assaulted and murdered a 2-year-old girl in Louisa County, Virginia. Following his initial arrest by the Louisa County Sheriff’s Department, local authorities cooperated with federal law enforcement and turned him over to ICE custody.

ICE Breaks Records in Fiscal Year 2026, With Most Arrests and Deportations in Agency’s History