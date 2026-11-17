Sen. Aaron Forst, R-Owasso, was sworn into the Oklahoma Senate Monday. Forst took his oath of office in the Senate chamber in a ceremony led by Senate Pro Tem Lonnie Paxton. Oklahoma Supreme Court Chief Justice Dustin Rowe administered the oath of office as Forst’s family and friends watched.

Sen. Aaron Forst, R-Owasso

Forst was one of seven new senators sworn in on Wednesday. Altogether, 25 senators, including those returning for new terms, took the oath of office.

“This is an incredible opportunity that I don’t take for granted,” Forst said. “Serving the public has always been part of my life, and I’m looking forward to serving the residents of Senate District 34 in a new capacity as their voice at the Capitol. I know we can do better for Oklahoma children, families and businesses, and I look forward to working on commonsense solutions to improve this state.”

As part of the ceremony, Forst and other new senators received their official Senate pins and introduced their family members in attendance. The new senators officially take office on Wednesday, Nov. 18.

Forst is a small business owner, husband, father and lifelong Oklahoman who has called Owasso home for more than a decade.

Forst was born and raised in Verdigris. He was also part of the first graduating class from Verdigris High School. He has founded two small businesses, including a local childcare center that he owns and operates with his wife. He began working at age 14 and eventually began his professional career as an emergency medical technician. He pursued degrees in emergency medical services, biomedical engineering, nanotechnology and business administration at Tulsa Community College, Rogers State University and Purdue University. In his role as a biomedical engineer, he helped design and implement medical equipment used at Ascension St. John Owasso and St. John Broken Arrow.

Forst is an active member of the Owasso Chamber of Commerce and serves on the Advocate Owasso Committee. He has also served his church and community through youth ministry, coaching and service projects, including work with Habitat for Humanity. He and his wife have also served as foster parents.

Forst will represent Senate District 34, which includes part of Tulsa County.

The 61st session of the Oklahoma Legislature begins on Jan. 5, 2027, when both chambers will hold an organizational day to elect leaders and adopt legislative rules. The full, four-month legislative session will start Feb. 1, 2027.