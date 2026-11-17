Thursday, November 12, United States Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Markwayne Mullin attended the Kinetic IV Counter Unmanned Aircraft Systems (CUAS) Test Event in Stringtown, Oklahoma, watching demonstrations of the technology that is used to take down illicit drones and protect the homeland.

During the Test Event, Secretary Mullin and other senior government officials held a discussion about CUAS technology requirements and standards, followed by live demonstrations of selected kinetic interceptor and entanglement technologies according to a release from DHS.

Secretary Mullin views examples of drone technology

“Protecting the homeland requires strong partnerships and a shared commitment to innovation. DHS is working with state, local, tribal, and territorial partners, industry, and international allies to evaluate technologies that can address the evolving threat posed by unmanned systems,” said Secretary Mullin. “I am especially proud that the Choctaw Nation’s Emerging Aviation Technology Center is hosting this critical work and helping drive innovation that protects the American people.”

Secretary Mullin observes the live CUAS demonstrations

“The rapid proliferation and technological evolution of unmanned systems demand that we continuously adapt our defensive capabilities,” said Pedro Allende, DHS Under Secretary for Science and Technology. “By working closely with industry, S&T provides a rigorous environment for evaluating promising technologies against DHS operational needs. This collaborative approach helps identify effective capabilities and supports the delivery of practical tools to homeland security operators.”

Secretary Mullin was joined at the event by other senior officials at DHS, as well as other federal, international, and state, local, tribal, and territorial (SLTT) partners. Among those in attendance were: Pedro Allende, DHS Under Secretary for Science and Technology; Erin Hoffman, DHS Deputy Under Secretary for Management; Anthony Antognoli, Assistant Commandant and Program Executive Officer for Robotics and Autonomous Systems at the U.S. Coast Guard; Lynsey Scott, Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) Principal Advisor; Gary Batton, Chief of the Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma, along with Choctaw Tribal Council Members; and His Excellency Shaikh Abdulla bin Rashid Al Khalifa, Ambassador to the United States from the Kingdom of Bahrain.

A demonstration of CUAS entanglement technologies

This was the first time the event had been held at the Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma Emerging Aviation Technology Center (EATC), which had been championed by Secretary Mullin during his time in the U.S. Senate.

Earlier last week, Secretary Mullin joined the White House Task Force at a drone security forum in Maryland.