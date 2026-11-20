Donald J. Trump, President of the United States of America, Vladimir Putin, President of the Russian Federation, and Xi Jinping, State Chairman of the People’s Republic of China, met in Shenzhen on November 19, 2026. By all accounts, it was a highly successful summit.

The U.S. and Russian heads of state expressed appreciation to China for hosting this historic trilateral Summit. The three heads of state had an in-depth exchange of views on the current international situation and committed to maintaining strategic stability and international security.

World Leaders in Shenzhen November 19, 2026

According to the official White House release, the three:



As permanent members of the United Nations Security Council, the United States, Russia, and China committed to reform the UN so that the UN can respond more effectively to global challenges and conform to its fundamental mission of international peace and security.­­­

The three countries plan to increase the production and supply of refined petroleum products for the benefit of all nations. They reaffirmed the importance of stable energy flows.

The three heads of state recognized that the principle of state consent and respect for immunities of State officials are of paramount importance, and concurred that the International Criminal Court and other similar bodies must not abuse their jurisdiction.

The three heads of state reaffirmed that a nuclear war cannot be won and must never be fought. The three countries will conduct a dialogue on reducing nuclear risks and preventing the proliferation of nuclear weapons.

Citizens of the world hope all three will live their words in action for all time.