In a recent “State of the City” speech Tulsa Mayor Monroe Nichols claimed crime was down as a result of his leadership. Just as any duplicitous Democrat Socialist would twist to claim the good, he fails to credit Republican President Trump for ending criminal invasions and deporting evil the auto-pen welcomed.

More specifically, traffic fatalities have fallen to the second-lowest level in American history following President Donald J. Trump’s crackdown on illegal alien truck drivers. That good news joins sharp drops in traffic deaths, overdoses, violent crime, and border fatalities after the largest immigration enforcement surge in modern history — while Democrats’ open-border policies left chaos, missing kids, and body counts.

Saving lives is at the heart of President Trump’s border security and law enforcement agenda. At his direction, the Administration is arresting criminal illegals, removing unqualified truck drivers from the roads, and rescuing victims of human trafficking.

Here are six ways President Trump’s immigration policy is saving lives:

It is making America’s roads safer. Traffic deaths dropped sharply in the first half of this year — the second-lowest half-year fatality rate on record. This follows President Trump’s order to enforce English proficiency requirements and review non-domiciled commercial licenses — taking 34,000 drivers out of service for failing basic English standards and revoking more than 31,000 illegally issued licenses. For years, Democrats looked the other way while foreign drivers who could not read road signs or communicate with law enforcement operated 80,000-pound trucks on American highways.



It is crushing the overdose crisis. Overdose deaths fell 11.5% amid record fentanyl seizures and the lowest levels of cross-border drug trafficking in years, driving down fentanyl pill purity. In fact, overdose deaths have now declined for 18 straight months under President Trump. After Democrats refused to secure the border and allowed cartels to flood American communities with poison, that pipeline is now being choked off.



It is confronting violent crime and criminal aliens. Violent crime dropped 9.3% in 2025, including an 18.1% drop in murder and nonnegligent manslaughter — the largest annual drop in violent crime ever recorded — while ICE conducted a record 491,000 immigration arrests and 483,000 deportations in FY26. Criminals shielded and released under the previous Administration are now being removed from the country faster than ever before.



It is dramatically lowering deaths at the border. Migrant deaths fell nearly 80% in FY26 from Biden-era peaks as the Trump Administration delivered 18 straight months of zero releases at the southern border and drove illegal crossings down 95% from the Biden-era monthly average. Southwest border apprehensions fell to just a tiny fraction of the more than 1.8 million annually under Biden. The prior Administration’s catch-and-release policies turned the border into a humanitarian disaster; that era is over.



It is bringing endangered children to safety. Approximately 157,000 of the roughly 300,000 unaccompanied migrant children lost under Biden have been located in President Trump’s second term. The scale of the Biden-era failure on missing migrant children remains one of the most serious scandals of that presidency.



It is rescuing victims from human traffickers. The Trump Administration has rescued more than 7,200 children from traffickers and predators (a 42% increase over the previous Administration) and arrested more than 3,500 predators and human traffickers (a 102% increase). Immigration enforcement saves lives; non-enforcement enables exploitation.